DECATUR — The Zeni/Ruffini and Woolington families will be hosting back-to-back gatherings. The Zeni-Ruffini family will gather on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Napoli Restaurant, 134 E. Main St., Decatur and the Woolington family will be gather in Forsyth on Sunday, Aug. 6. Any member of either family can attend both reunions. Attendees are expected from California to Virginia.