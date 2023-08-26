DECATUR — The Lakeview High School Class of 1963 will gather for its 60th Class Reunion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Doherty's Pubs and Pins, 242 E. William St., in downtown Decatur.

The cost is $20 per person.

For more information or to register, leave a message for LaVonne Chaney at 217-246-5049 or lavonnec45@gmail.com.

***

DECATUR — Stephen Decatur High School Class of 1973 will gather for its 50th reunion Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 10.

For a listing of reunion events go to sdhs1973.com/events.

For addition information contact Matt Scherer at 210-325-4130.

***

MOUNT ZION — A reunion for Adolf Meyer Mental Health Center employees will be held at noon Monday, Sept. 11, at Fletcher Park, 323 Fletcher Park Blvd. in Mount Zion.

This year will be an indoor event. Bring drinks and dish to share and lawn chair if sitting outside. Tableware will be provided.

For additional information, contact Bev Holly at blho48@juno.com or Barb Bolin at barbbolin@comcast.net. ***

