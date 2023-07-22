DECATUR — Eisenhower High School class of 1983 is hosting their 40-year reunion on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.

Classmates will meet at Sloan's Calzones, 129 S. Oakland, on Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. for an informal meet and greet.

The second meeting will be at Krekel's Dairy Maid, 2320 E. Main St., at noon, Saturday, July 29 for lunch followed by dinner at the Beach House, reservations are required for dinner.

For more information, contact Sherry (Bossert) Plain at 217-855-0165.

* * *

