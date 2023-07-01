DECATUR — MacArthur High School Class of 1973 will be gathering for their 50-year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 5:30 - 11 p.m. at the Decatur Convention Center, 4191 US-36, Decatur.
The cost will be $55 per person and includes dinner and music.
Deadline for reservations is Aug. 15.
For additional information and reservations contact Suzi Wayne at 217-875-3954, or Cheryl Oglesby at co2wyo@hotmail.com
* * *
Reunion news is published free in Saturday's Life section. Send information, with daytime phone number, to: Reunions, Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, or email lmargerum@herald-review.com.
Reunion news is published free in Saturday's Life section. Send information, with daytime phone number, to: Reunions, Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, or email lmargerum@herald-review.com.