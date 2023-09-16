DECATUR — Citizens National Bank will be hosting their 25th "Ole Timers" reunion at 6 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Diamonds Restaurant, 2959 N Oakland Ave, Decatur.
For further information contact Margie at 217-972-4749.
***
Reunion news is published free in Saturday's Life section. Send information, with daytime phone number, to: Reunions, Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, or email lmargerum@herald-review.com.
