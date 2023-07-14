SPRINGFIELD — The Diocese of Springfield has released a documentary, "God is Alive," featuring stories of faith and miracles in Central Illinois.

Andrew Hansen, editor of "Catholic Times," and the Rev. Michael Trummer, parochial vicar of St. Boniface Parish in Edwardsville and chaplain at Father McGivney Catholic High School in Glen Carbon, shot the documentary with phones and cameras as they traveled to five communities in the diocese to meet people and hear their stories.

“If you are full of faith, clinging to faith, or have lost hope in faith, we invite you to watch this one hour documentary that will make you laugh and cry, but most importantly, get you inspired, move you to hope, and fall in love with faith in a whole new way,” Hansen said. “We set out to find ‘jaw-dropping’ stories of miraculous events and people — who despite the walls of pain or struggles closing in — found light and joy in unexpected ways. Miracles still happen, and they are happening in Central Illinois.”

"God is Alive" takes viewers to Jerseyville, Springfield, Peoria, Quincy and Decatur and features Hansen and Father Trummer traveling to each city and discussing certain aspects of faith and their own marriage and priestly vocation stories, followed by a feature on the miraculous event/person of faith, and then the two of them reacting to each story. Father Trummer discusses how each story can help people in their own faith journey.

It's available on the diocese website, dio.org/documentary/.

