Faith notes:

DECATUR — First Congregational United Church of Christ, All God’s Children Preschool is accepting enrollment for 3- and 4-year-olds for classes beginning Sept. 5.

For more information contact Stephanie, msnihiser@firstchurchdecatur.org or call 217-877-2216 x 224.

***

ILLIOPOLIS — Resurrection Parish of Illiopolis will be hosting a fried chicken dinner on Sunday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the parish grounds located at 410 Anne St., Illiopolis.

The meal includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, iced tea, coffee and choice of homemade pie or cake. The cost is $10 for children 10 years and under and $15 for adults.

The event also will include a country store with baked goods and crafts. Raffle tickets will be available.

For further information contact the church at 217-486-3851.

***

