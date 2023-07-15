DECATUR — The Harristown Foursquare Church will be hosting a free concert featuring Southern gospel vocalist Ann Downing a at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 16, at 7570 W. Main St., Decatur.

There is no charge for the concert, a free will offering will be received.

For more information contact: Brian Canaday at 217-454-4551.

***

HAMMOND — United Methodist Church will be hosting a pork chop dinner on Saturday, July 22, from 4:30-7 p.m. at the fellowship hall, 3rd & D Streets, Hammond.

The cost is $9 per person and includes a pork chop sandwich, baked beans, chips, dessert and drink for take-out or eat-in.

This is a date change from previous years as the Village of Hammond celebrates its Sesquicentennial July 21-23.

For more information call the church 262-3386.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax 217-421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.