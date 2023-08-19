DECATUR — The Harristown Foursquare Church will be hosting a free concert featuring a unique Southern gospel, husband and wife team, Josh and Christina Long on Sunday, Aug. 20, 6 p.m. at 7570 W. Main St., Decatur.

There is no charge for the concert, a free will offering will be received.

For more information contact: Brian Canaday at 217-454-4551.

DECATUR — Salem Baptist Church will be celebrating their 177th year anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 20, 10:30 a.m. at 2650 S. Taylorville Rd., Decatur.

A Hickory River BBQ Lunch Buffet will be provided for all. This event is free and open to the public.

For additional information visit sbcdecatur.com or call 217-422-4274.

DECATUR — The Macon County Fair is hosting a Christian Music Festival featuring six groups, local, regional and national talents, who will be performing on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Macon County Fairgrounds, 3700 N. Westlawn, inside the Decatur building across from the grandstands.

Gospel Groups:

Avenue, from Nashville and nominated for the Red Letter Award

Gold City, from Nashville and they now have ten number one songs

Wesley Gray, an Illinois native

Julie McClarey, a pianist from Decatur

Zach Garrett and Michael Scherer, from Decatur and have released a new album

New Creation Trio, from Central Illinois and sing a variety of southern gospel songs

The event includes music, food vendors, and bounce houses for the kids. Bring your own lawn chairs.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online at www.maconcountyfair.com or day of event. Proceeds will be donated to the Salvation Army.

For more information contact Macon County Fair at 217-521-3265.

