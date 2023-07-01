DECATUR — The Harristown Foursquare Church will be hosting an evening of patriotic music, honoring God and country, 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, at 7570 W Main St., Decatur.
There is no charge for the concert, a free will offering will be received.
For more information contact: Brian Canaday at 217-454-4551.
***
