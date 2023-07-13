DECATUR — After 32 years, God’s Shelter of Love staff continues to welcome homeless women and children into their home.

“It’s a really nice, old house,” said Executive Director Dan Watkins. “When you come in, it doesn’t seem like a homeless shelter at all.”

Members of the community gathered at the house, located at 929 N. Union St., on Thursday to honor the anniversary as well as to discuss its history and connection with the other agencies.

Even with the limited resources, the goal for the faith-based shelter is provide a comfortable and homey place to rest and rehabilitate, the executive director said.

“You get this passion and you know you have to do something in the community,” Watkins said about the volunteers and staff at God’s Shelter of Love. “So you step out in faith. God has always provided for us.”

The interior was updated two years ago by volunteers and donations.

Darsonya Switzer, Dove, Inc. chief executive officer, attended the gathering and praised the group for the support to provide to the community and the clients of organizations like hers.

“God’s Shelter of Love…helped to provide the stability (our clients) need. We are very thankful to have this resource in the community,”

