DECATUR — Free, healthy cooking classes will be offered to the public at three area Memorial Health hospitals.

“From Freezer to Slow Cooker: Meals for Busy People” will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Taylorville Memorial Hospital, and from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Participants will cook a freezer meal to take home during the session. Register by July 28.

“Cooking for One or Two” will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Lincoln Memorial Hospital. The class will focus on cooking simple, healthy meals on a smaller scale, as well as tips for shopping and modifying recipes for one or two people. Register by Aug. 22.

Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 217-788-3948 or email MemorialWellnessCenter@mhsil.com.

