CLINTON — From apples to walleye, festivals throughout Central Illinois draw visitors in with the simple mention of food.

Some honor the delicacy, where others honor its tie to the local community.

Larry Buss is the retired resident manager of C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum in Clinton. He is also a consultant for festivals and knows his way around such events.

“And what do people like to do? They like to eat,” Buss said. “That’s how the Apple 'n Pork Festival came about, since it was out of necessity to draw funds on a regular basis.”

Apples, pork Clinton staples

Clinton’s Apple 'n Pork Festival has been a staple for Central Illinois for nearly 55 years. The event began as a fundraiser for the museum.

“Now it’s evolved into probably about 110,000 people showing up here over the two days,” Buss said.

The reasoning behind the name of the festival was simple. Apples and pork were readily available in Clinton and surrounding communities at the time, and still are.

“For most of the food booths, we try to incorporate that,” Buss said.

Since carnivals and games aren’t on the schedule of activities, food is important for the Clinton festival. The museum’s ham and beans dinner is among the 25 other food vendors. However, the amount of flea market vendors outnumbered the food by 225 during last year’s weekend.

“What’s unique about our festival, all of the food booths on the grounds are nonprofit, in-county groups,” Buss said. “We not only make money for ourselves, but it makes money for other groups, too.”

Celebrating bagels

Mattoon’s Bagelfest is one of the biggest draws to the area, according to the city’s tourism assistant Regina Fogle.

“Depending on the year, the weather, the events that are happening, we would guess between 20,000 to 50,000 people,” she said about the festival. “It’s almost a week long.”

Bagelfest began in 1986 when a Lender's Bagels plant opened in an existing factory facility along Illinois 121 and founding family member Murray Lender hosted a free bagel breakfast for the community. That annual breakfast is now called "The World's Largest Bagel Breakfast."

Organizers of Bagelfest pride themselves on the variety of events they offer to celebrate the bagel and have some fun in the process.

“We provide a lot of activities for a variety of people,” Fogle said. “We also have one of the longest parades in Illinois. It can last up to two hours.”

The event still includes the annual bagel breakfast, which is now hosted by the current owner of the bagel factory, Bimbo Bakeries USA.

“They will be in the parade,” Fogle said. “They throw bagels during the parade.”

Although visitors are drawn to the festival with a promise of a free bagel, vendors know they will find plenty of hungry people.

“We have local vendors, but we also have a vendor that comes from Texas,” Fogle said. “He comes back every year because he does so well.”

Jam and cheese in Arthur

Arthur celebrates the Strawberry Jam Festival when the fruit patches are ready for harvesting, according to Stephanie Wierman, chairperson and president for the Arthur Area Association of Commerce.

“Strawberry Jam Festival has a history going back a few years,” she said. “They would have bluegrass bands, or jammers, downtown.”

The Amish community also had a strawberry social. “So they tag teamed together,” Wierman said.

Although the bluegrass events ended, the strawberry social continued. “And the name just stuck,” Wierman said.

The Strawberry Jam Festival organizers utilize local strawberries in various dishes, including pies, milkshakes and strawberry shortcakes.

Because Central Illinois strawberry growers have had to adjust their season, the event has been moved to May, instead of the traditional June date. Organizers and vendors had run out by the end of the 2023 event.

“They gave us every strawberry quart we could get our hands on,” Wierman said about the local growers. “We’re hoping by May we’re going to be better prepared for strawberry season. That’s the chance you take with Mother Nature.”

Organizers of the Arthur food festivals encourage vendors to associate the namesake foods into their products. Strawberry breads, cakes, fudge and shake-ups are often seen in the hands of festival-goers.

The sky's the limit for cheese activities and items during the Arthur Cheese Festival. This year, the Labor Day Weekend event will coincide with the Arthur sesquicentennial.

“So there’s a lot of history in this one,” Wierman said.

A cheese factory was part of the village's past, but the cheese festival has continued. More than 800 pounds of cheese is given away during the three-day weekend.

Cheese is easily added to several dishes. The fair’s activities also incorporate cheese, such as cheese curling as well as cheese eating, cheese carving and cheese curd spitting contests.

“People get pretty creative with it,” Wierman said.

Food ... and volunteers

According to Buss, the name of the festival is just the beginning of creating a successful festival.

“It’s kind of a saying. ‘If you feed them, they will come’,” he said.

However, volunteers and support are the backbone, he said.

“That’s what’s helped by having the food booths run by non-profit groups,” he said. “You’ve got to cultivate that volunteer base, because without it, you’re just not going to have a festival.”

