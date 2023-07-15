Central Illinois foodies have a festival devoted to their favorite foods throughout the year.

Here are some of the local events. If you have a food-themed festival in Illinois that should be added to the list, send a link to hrnews@herald-review.com.

Apple 'n Pork Festival

The last full weekend in September at the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum, Clinton.

The Apple ‘n Pork Festival began in 1967 as a fundraiser for the DeWitt County Museum. The two-day fall festival revolved around apples and pork. Activities included entertainment, arts and crafts, historical re-enactments and dishes using apples and pork.

Arthur Cheese Festival

Labor Day weekend in downtown Arthur.

Activities revolve around cheese, including the National Cheese Eating Championships and a world title in the International Cheese Curling Championships. Other events include a tractor pull, a parade and entertainment.

Arthur Strawberry Jam Festival

First Saturday in June throughout Arthur.

Art and food vendors line Vine Street through the center of Arthur. Strawberries are the focus. The downtown events compliment the Strawberry Social fundraiser, which is held south of Arthur at the Otto Center.

Casey Popcorn Festival

Labor Day weekend in Fairview Park, Casey.

Popcorn is the official snack food for Illinois, so why not celebrate it with live entertainment, craft and food vendors, car show and free popcorn.

Findlay Walleye Festival

Last Friday and Saturday in July in downtown Findlay.

Walleye is served at the firehouse during both days of this festival, which also includes entertainment, a car show, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a garden tractor pull, a beer tent and a large parade.

Mattoon Bagelfest

Fourth weekend in July Peterson Park.

Bagelfest began in 1986 when a Lender's Bagels plant opened in an existing factory facility in Mattoon and founding family member Murray Lender hosted a free bagel breakfast for the community. That annual breakfast is now called "The World's Largest Bagel Breakfast." This festival has grown to include a week of activities that still includes the bagel breakfast, plus a large parade, concerts, Run for the Bagel, a carnival and more.

Morton Pumpkin Festival

Mid-September at the Festival Grounds in Morton.

Celebrating the beginning of pumpkin season and the Libby’s pumpkin plant, the village of Morton began the pumpkin festival in 1967. The factory makes 85% of the world’s canned pumpkin. They celebrate with pumpkin-themed activities.

Normal Sweet Corn Circus

Last weekend in August in uptown Normal.

The Sweet Corn Circus combines the agricultural and circus roots of Bloomington-Normal. Along with a focus on corn, the festivities also include clowns, acrobats, aerial artists and professional wrestlers.

Shelby County Spores N’ More Mushroom Festival

Last Saturday in April in downtown Windsor.

The event begins with a mushroom hunt held throughout the first weeks of April. Hunters compete for the biggest and smallest Morel mushrooms. Other activities include craft vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and a mushroom soup lunch.

Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival

Saturday of Labor Day Weekend at the Inn at 835 in downtown Springfield.

More than 50 local breweries will be represented at the SOB Festival. Gourmet oyster dishes will be served with food trucks providing other dishes. Live entertainment will be part of the festivities.

Taylorville Chillifest

First weekend in October at the Taylorville Square.

Taylorville Chillifest Facebook page

Taylorville promotes itself as the Chili Capital of Illinois. The event has children’s activities, food and craft vendors, agriculture demonstrations and a Chillinois Regional Cook Off.

Tremont Turkey Festival

Second weekend in June.

For more than 50 years, Tremont has been celebrating the turkey. Craft and antique vendors are part of the event as well as live entertainment, a parade and the famous bed races.

Urbana Sweetcorn Festival

Second weekend in August on Main Street

Along with free sweet corn, the events include live entertainment, barbecue pork chops and chicken dinners and other activities such as a 5K and a 10K run.

Warrensburg Corn Festival

Third weekend in July along Main Street.

The Warrensburg Corn Festival is an event held in July when the local sweet corn is ready. The festival began in 2017 to celebrate the famous summer food grown locally. Food vendors are located throughout the Main Street, with a few focused on corn. A corn hole competition is another highlight.

Photos: A sampling of food available at the 2022 Illinois State Fair Walking horse shoe 1 081122.JPG Randall Heppe 1 081122.JPG Grilled Cheese 1 081122.JPG Emily Chronister 1 081122.JPG Donnette Beckett 1 081122.JPG Brian Harrison 1 081122.JPG Apple Pie Fries 1 081122.JPG falafel 1 081122.JPG Village of Cultures 1 081122.JPG Mediterranean 081122.JPG Cultures 1 081122.JPG Nick Boucher 1 081122.JPG Corn dogs 1 081122.JPG Donnette Beckett 2 081122.JPG