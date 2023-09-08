DECATUR — Coney McKane’s cookies will be helping attack a deadly disease.

Chef Nick Cox and the staff at Coney McKane's, located at 104 E. Prairie Ave., Decatur, will have more than 150 sugar cookies ready to distribute on Saturday, Sept. 9, for a donation to its Huntington’s Disease fundraiser.

“The cookies are going to be our selling point,” Cox said. “We’re going to have Grandma Flo’s famous sugar cookies. They’re pretty well known around here.”

The Team Hope sugar cookies will be the only cookies available during Saturday’s restaurant hours. “They will be whatever the customer wants to give to them,” Cox said about the price. “All donations, 100%, goes to (Team Hope).”

The staff will also forgo their Coney McKane's T-shirts for the Team Hope shirts. “We hope to generate a little question-and-answer session,” Cox said. “We’re hoping we can build on it and turn it into an annual thing.”

Team Hope is a fundraiser for Huntington’s Disease Society of America. The genetic disorder has affected Cox’s family. His sister-in-law, Sam Cox, and her brother are currently battling the disease. Her mother recently passed away from Huntington’s Disease.

According to the HDSA, the fatal genetic disorder causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. “It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities usually during their prime working years and has no cure,” the organization posted on its website.

Nick Cox’s brother and Sam’s husband, Issac Cox, is the general manager of the Lakeview Country Club in Loda. The facility will host a Huntington’s Disease Charity Event on Sept. 8 and 9. The event will offer a golf outing, steak dinner, a walk/run and a silent auction with large prizes.

“They have a great turnout,” Cox said. “It’s just hard to get Decatur products to help out in Loda.”

Through the help of the Decatur fundraiser, Sam Cox wants to be able to run in Chicago and New York City marathons.

“The hope is, obviously we find a cure,” Cox said. “In the meantime, we’re drumming up anything we can to get there.”

Remember these? Vintage restaurant ads from Decatur's past Bob's Roast Beef Grove's Restaurant House of Gabriel inside the Lakeview Motel House of Plenty Kevin's Restaurant Kincaid's Bus Station Cafe Nick's Cafe Ponderosa Redwood Restaurant The Pizza Factory Wallaby's Restaurant and Lounge Zipps