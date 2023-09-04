WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg-Latham Lions Club’s Fall Pancake Breakfast will be from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept 9, at the Latham Firehouse, 271 N. Macon St., Latham.
The menu will consist of pancakes, sausage and scrambled eggs as well as coffee and juice.
Donations will be accepted.
Proceeds from the local Lions Club fundraising events provides funding for various activities including the Christmas Brotherhood Tree project and scholarships for graduating Warrensburg-Latham High School students.
