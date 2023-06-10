MATTOON — Four hungry community members competed to see who could eat the most doughnuts in three minutes Saturday morning at Holey Moley Daylight Donuts, with a platter of 24 glazed rings in front of each of them.

Adam Flack of Mattoon ended up winning the bragging rights after eating 12 doughnuts during this contest held as part of the grand opening celebration for Holey Moley, 1117 Broadway Ave. Flack quickly raised his arms in victory, but quickly regretted this action.

"That was too much activity," Flack moaned as he lowered his arms.

Asked afterward about his contest strategy, Flack said there was none other than his memories of watching the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on TV. Flack said he and his daughter, 10-year-old Layla, had just stopped by Holey Moley for a few doughnuts while shopping and he ended up getting recruited to eat a whole lot more.

"I am on Weight Watchers, so this is definitely going to be a cheat day," Flack said.

Two of his fellow competitors, Dwight Tell and Peyton Walker, both tried the strategy of stacking doughnuts and smashing them together sandwich-style. Walker layered three, while Tell added a fourth to his stack.

"I looked (this strategy) up this morning. I am not going to lie," Tell said with a laugh at the conclusion of the contest. Nevertheless, Tell said he only got down 10 doughnuts before three minutes passed.

The grand opening celebration also included a display of Mattoon fire and police emergency response vehicles. One of the responders on hand, firefighter-paramedic Andy Cole, decided to enter the contest at the last second.

Cole's colleagues brought out a stretcher for him from their ambulance as a half-joking precaution. Cole said the doughnuts were delicious, but he was left stuffed by his first experience with competitive eating.

"That was my first time and probably my last time," Cole said, as he hoped for a light workday afterward. "No fires today."

