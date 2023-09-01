DECATUR—The Partners of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital will host its Fall Fling Sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, in the main lobby of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.

Products will include Del's caramel apples and Good Samaritan Inn's Do Good Donuts, as well as a variety of fall crafts and décor from local artists and crafters and nursing figurines and items donated by Ed Gordillo.

Two raffles featuring a fall floral arrangement and a lottery surprise will be offered. Tickets for the raffles are available in the hospital Gift Shop before the event and will also be available on the day of the sale.

For more information about the Fall Fling Sale, call at 217-358-6333.