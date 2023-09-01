DECATUR—The Partners of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital will host its Fall Fling Sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, in the main lobby of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.
Products will include Del's caramel apples and Good Samaritan Inn's Do Good Donuts, as well as a variety of fall crafts and décor from local artists and crafters and nursing figurines and items donated by Ed Gordillo.
Two raffles featuring a fall floral arrangement and a lottery surprise will be offered. Tickets for the raffles are available in the hospital Gift Shop before the event and will also be available on the day of the sale.
For more information about the Fall Fling Sale, call at 217-358-6333.
5 boho fall decorations you’ll want to keep up all year
Dried Flower Wreath from DecoDreamCo on Etsy
Would any boho home be complete without dried flowers? This floral hoop wreath incorporates subtle fall colors and would look great inside your house or on your front door any time of year.
Amber Glass Pumpkin from World Market
Skip the cheap foam or plastic fall decorations and snag this amber crackle glass pumpkin from World Market instead. At $20, it’s an affordable piece of decor you can use year after year.
Fall Floral Hexagon Art Prints from Kirkland’s Home
These vintage-inspired botanical prints from Kirkland’s home have an autumnal vibe, but they’re also simple enough to hang throughout the year. The hexagonal frames add some extra visual interest.
Acorn Fall Fairy Lights from Amazon
Hang these cute acorn fairy lights from your mantle for a boho fall vibe for less than $20. The strand 10-foot battery operated strand contains 30 adorable LED bulbs.
Autumn Botanical Duvet Cover from Pottery Barn
Swapping out your duvet cover can completely change the look of your room. This autumn-inspired pick from Pottery Barn is a nice neutral fall option for all those chilly evenings spent reading in bed.
One of 2022's top interior design trends is all about bringing the outdoors in. These hanging plants will add some life to your living space.
A small house or room can easily become cramped and cluttered, but luckily, there are plenty of tricks to making your space feel more open. Re…