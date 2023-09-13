The grant will be used to resurface 1.6 miles of former golf cart paths at Scovill Park West, 3909 W. Main St., which includes 150-acre nature park with approximately four miles of walking trails, a cyclocross course, a mountain bike trail and hosts cross country events throughout the year.

“The extensive Steven’s Creek bike trail network is utilized by thousands of residents each week and rehabilitating the trails out at Scovill Park West will provide even more recreational opportunities for our community,” said Clay Gerhard, Decatur Park District executive director. “This resurfacing project prepares us to connect the trails at Scovill Park West to the existing twelve-mile-long Steven’s Creek Bike Trail network in the coming years.”