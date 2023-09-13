The grant will be used to resurface 1.6 miles of former golf cart paths at Scovill Park West, 3909 W. Main St., which includes 150-acre nature park with approximately four miles of walking trails, a cyclocross course, a mountain bike trail and hosts cross country events throughout the year.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring.
“The extensive Steven’s Creek bike trail network is utilized by thousands of residents each week and rehabilitating the trails out at Scovill Park West will provide even more recreational opportunities for our community,” said Clay Gerhard, Decatur Park District executive director. “This resurfacing project prepares us to connect the trails at Scovill Park West to the existing twelve-mile-long Steven’s Creek Bike Trail network in the coming years.”
13 photos of Decatur's Joyland Amusement Park
View from Lake Shore Drive
1963: Preparations being made on Nelson Park's Joyland for opening has come to a halt during the drizzle. The amusement area which is to feature 10 to 12 rides for children, has been under fire by residents because of its appearance and possible increases in traffic congestion. This is how it appears Lake Shore Drive.
file photo
Super slide
1970: There is fun for all on the super slide at Joyland.
file photo
Resident's eye view
1963: Residents of Lake Shore Drive looking east have this view of an amusement park being developed in Nelson Park under a lease from the Park District to Kenneth Phillips, of Bloomington. A number of rides, including a roller coaster and a miniature train, are being installed and a miniature golf course will be built.
file photo
Miniature golf course
1968: A miniature golf course in Joyland is a favorite spot of many Decatur residents on summer nights.
file photo
Joyland train
1963: Putting the finishing touches on the freshly-painted Wabash miniature train is Chester Bradley, right. The train will run along the Joyland amusement area in Nelson Park. Owen Lehman, paint shop inspector, loos over the painting job which was done in the Wabash shop.
file photo
Giant Slide
1975: The giant slide remains standing in Joyland amid the debris left after the other equipment was removed.
file photo
Dismantling Joyland
1975: Dismantling Joyland, Decatur's defunct amusement park, goes on as workers like Jerry Carber of Evansville, Ind., cart away rides sold recently at auction. Carber works for Roth Amusements, which operates Mattoon Beach on Lake Mattoon.
file photo
Derailed train car
1969: This car of the miniature train at Joyland in Nelson Park lies on its side where it came to rest after being knocked from the tracks. Three young persons were injured.
file photo
Controversy
1963: Youngsters ride, impervious of controversy surrounding the location of Joyland set up on Lake Shore Drive.
file photo
Blue Bird
1969: Never fear, fans of the Blue Bird. Even if the Norfolk & Western Railway Co. is successful in discontinuing its Blue Bird run to Chicago, Nelson Park's Joyland ride will keep the memory alive.
file photo
Awaiting sale of equipment
1975: Joyland Amusement Park awaits the sale of its equipment.
file photo
Auction block
1975: Joyland will go on the auction block. The Decatur Park board took an official hands off policy in the matter, despite Joyland's consistent profit for the district. Operators of the amusement park, who pay the district an annual concession fee, are forced to sell after defaulting on a loan due to a court decision.
file photo
Airview
1963: Among projects nearing completion in the city is this public-private joint venture--the new children's amusement park. The park, named Joyland, is being built by Kenneth Phillips of Bloomington on land leased from the Park District for 10 years. Phillips has been aiming for a May 30 opening. Some residents of the area have prepared a petition seeking to stop Joyland from operating.
file photo
