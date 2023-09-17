DECATUR — Glitz and glamour lined Decatur’s North Main Street Saturday night in front of the Lincoln Square Theater.

Complete with formal gowns, a red carpet and velvet ropes, the community came out to view the Midwest premiere of “Fields of Gold: The Rags-to-Riches Story of A.E. Staley.”

The two-hour documentary traces the life of Staley from his beginnings in North Carolina more than a hundred years ago to Decatur and the home base for A.E. Staley Mfg. Co.

Julie Staley, wife of Mark Staley, a Staley great-grandson, directed and co-produced the film, while her husband was one of the executive producers. Spencer Films, along with Pollack Films, produced the documentary.

“When we first started this thing, I never really imagined that it would snowball into this,” Mark Staley said. “The interest has just been amazing.”

Pollack Films’ partnership with Spencer Films helped create a larger production, the executive producer said.

“It took it to another level,” Mark Staley said. “In the beginning, this was something that was a labor of love for us. It’s gotten a lot bigger than we could ever imagine.”

The family admits the Midwest premiere in Decatur was a way of thanking the community.

“It’s kind of giving back,” Mark Staley said. “A thank-you, especially to all those who worked in the Staley building all those years.”

Julie Staley reached out to the Herald & Review three years ago for assistance in the research of A.E. Staley.

“Back then I thought this would be a much smaller project,” she said. “We have reached a level that we did not perceive.”

The family said they wanted to premiere the movie in Decatur.

“This is their history,” Julie Staley said. “It isn’t just A.E. Staley’s history or our family’s history.”

The world premiere of the documentary was shown in Los Angeles last month.

“That was more of an industry premiere,” said Laura Richter, production manager for Spencer Films. “This is a hometown, Midwest premiere.”

According to the director, the California premiere was as expected.

“There was so much glitter, and stars and celebrities, and a lot of paparazzi,” Julie Staley said. “What we have here, we have people who are personally involved in this story.”

Approximately 800 tickets were sold for the local theater’s showing.

“We invited everybody to dress up, go Hollywood, to celebrate Decatur’s history,” said Tasha Cohen, secretary of Friends of the Historic Lincoln Square Theater. “Here we are in one of the most historic places in Decatur with one of the most inspirational stories.”

As with any Lincoln Square Theater event, theater patrons were given special treatment by being transported from the nearby parking lots to the venue via the downtown trolley.

“Fields of Gold" showings Future showings of “Fields of Gold: The Rags-to-Riches Story of A.E. Staley” at Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St., Decatur: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18

7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22

2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 Doors open one hour before show time. Tickets are $12. For more information, visit www.lincolnsquaretheater.com or call 217-454-4583 or 217-201-2610.

Springfield resident Kim Griffin and a few of her friends attended the event to support Richter.

“I’m also really interested in the movie,” Griffin said. “Being from Springfield, I’m not up as much on Staley as someone who lived here.”

The historic Staley is known for being the first owner of the Chicago Bears when the team originated in Decatur, the friends remembered.

Watching the story on the big screen added to the anticipation.

“I didn't realize all the things he accomplished,” Griffin said. "It was amazing."

The family wanted to premiere the documentary in Decatur because of their local history, but also to tell the story of a legendary man.

“This is for the community,” Mark Staley said.

50 photos of the Staley office building Staley office arches Staley office art 1978 Staley office art Staley office desks Staley office 1981 Staley office corn 1978 Staley office detail 1980 Staley office door Staley office doors 1930 Staley office eagles 1980 Staley office entry Staley office flag Staley office garden Staley office granite Staley office industrial dept Staley office interior Staley office interior 1981 Staley office interior Staley office interior Staley off interior Staley office lights Staley office lobby 1980 Staley office lobby Staley office mural Staley office murals 1980 Staley office night 1930 Staley office night 1932 Staley office night 1961 Staley office night 1989 Staley office sales dept Staley offce second floor Staley office sky Staley office tower Staley office interior Staley building 1956 Staley Mfg 1981 Staley dining 1913 Staley interior painting Staley building lights 1930 Staley office building 1930 Staley office 1930 Staley office 1935 Staley office 1937 Staley office 1938 Staley office 1948 Staley office 1955 Staley office 1955 Staley office 1978 Staley office 1960 Staley office A.E. Sr