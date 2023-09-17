The two-hour documentary traces the life of Staley from his beginnings in North Carolina more than a hundred years ago to Decatur and the home base for A.E. Staley Mfg. Co.
Julie Staley, wife of Mark Staley, a Staley great-grandson, directed and co-produced the film, while her husband was one of the executive producers. Spencer Films, along with Pollack Films, produced the documentary.
The world premiere of the documentary was shown in Los Angeles last month.
“That was more of an industry premiere,” said Laura Richter, production manager for Spencer Films. “This is a hometown, Midwest premiere.”
According to the director, the California premiere was as expected.
“There was so much glitter, and stars and celebrities, and a lot of paparazzi,” Julie Staley said. “What we have here, we have people who are personally involved in this story.”
Approximately 800 tickets were sold for the local theater’s showing.
“We invited everybody to dress up, go Hollywood, to celebrate Decatur’s history,” said Tasha Cohen, secretary of Friends of the Historic Lincoln Square Theater. “Here we are in one of the most historic places in Decatur with one of the most inspirational stories.”
As with any Lincoln Square Theater event, theater patrons were given special treatment by being transported from the nearby parking lots to the venue via the downtown trolley.
Springfield resident Kim Griffin and a few of her friends attended the event to support Richter.
“I’m also really interested in the movie,” Griffin said. “Being from Springfield, I’m not up as much on Staley as someone who lived here.”
The historic Staley is known for being the first owner of the Chicago Bears when the team originated in Decatur, the friends remembered.
Watching the story on the big screen added to the anticipation.
“I didn't realize all the things he accomplished,” Griffin said. "It was amazing."
The family wanted to premiere the documentary in Decatur because of their local history, but also to tell the story of a legendary man.
“This is for the community,” Mark Staley said.
50 photos of the Staley office building
Staley office arches
Staley office art 1978
Staley office art
Staley office desks
Staley office 1981
Staley office corn 1978
Staley office detail 1980
Staley office door
Staley office doors 1930
Staley office eagles 1980
Staley office entry
Staley office flag
Staley office garden
Staley office granite
Staley office industrial dept
Staley office interior
Staley office interior 1981
Staley office interior
Staley office interior
Staley off interior
Staley office lights
Staley office lobby 1980
Staley office lobby
Staley office mural
Staley office murals 1980
Staley office night 1930
Staley office night 1932
Staley office night 1961
Staley office night 1989
Staley office sales dept
Staley offce second floor
Staley office sky
Staley office tower
Staley office interior
Staley building 1956
Staley Mfg 1981
Staley dining 1913
Staley interior painting
Staley building lights 1930
Staley office building 1930
Staley office 1930
Staley office 1935
Staley office 1937
Staley office 1938
Staley office 1948
Staley office 1955
Staley office 1955
Staley office 1978
Staley office 1960
Staley office A.E. Sr
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Fields of Gold will make its Decatur debut on September 16 at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Square Theater followed by a limited theatrical run.
Moviegoers arrive for the Decatur premiere of "Fields of Gold" on Saturday at the Lincoln Theater. The evening included a red-carpet arrival for the people behind the making of the film and some of those who acted in the biopic on A.E. Staley, a Decatur industrialist who revolutionized the agribusiness industry and played a vital role in the expansion of the city.