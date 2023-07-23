DECATUR — Kathy Apke traveled from Teutopolis to shop at one of the largest Barbie doll auctions around.

As a Barbie fan for most of her life, she didn’t want much competition when bidding for the special dolls and accessories found at the Saturday auction held in the obscure area called Osbernville near Blue Mound.

“That’s why we came in disguise,” Apke said. “We wore no pink or no black.”

Adding to the renewed excitement for the famous Mattel doll is the recently released "Barbie" movie, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The 11.5-inch doll has been an iconic toy for generations since it was introduced to the public at the American Toy Fair in New York in 1959.

Cheryl Fearday, 65, from Effingham, played with the dolls when she was a child and now collects them. She made sure to see the film on opening day.

“In the movie, Barbie came to real life,” Fearday said. “I think it had a good message overall.”

Apke received her first doll 56 years ago, but still recalls receiving Barbie’s little sister Skipper, in her birthday cake when she turned 4.

Although the dolls are an exciting find, Apke said her hunts usually include Barbie fashion.

“I probably have more money invested in Barbie clothes than Barbies,” she said. “I don’t spend that much on my own clothes.”

According to the collectors, dolls sold in the classic pink boxes are considered the "new" Barbies.

“They are probably from the 1980s,” Fearday said. “It’s not the early 1960s or 1970s.”

The most coveted doll is the original Barbie issued in 1959 with the black-and-white bathing suit often numbered One, with holes in her feet for the stand, or Two, with no holes. Prices have reached more than $25,000 per doll, according to finance publication Business Insider.

Clothing was sold separately.

Tony Stewart has seen a few Barbie dolls come through his collector toy store, Central Illinois Toys, located at 1425 East Village Parkway, Mount Zion. “I see a lot of 1970s stuff that’s not high priced,” he said.

Although Stewart has met people interested in the famous dolls, other items and movies have generated more excitement with collectors. The Star Wars figurines and accessories create a swarm of customers with the introduction of various movies. “The Mandolorian came out,” Stewart said. “That stuff was selling like crazy.”

Just like other Barbie collectors, Stewart is looking for the more popular dolls. “I saw a 1959 or a 1960s Barbie, but they are hand-me-downs usually,” he said.

Stewart has watched the Holiday Barbies or unique dolls become sought after toys in the past. “But now, unfortunately, they’re worth about what you paid for them,” he said. “The craze is over.”

However, the more valuable the doll, “the easier it is to get rid of,” Stewart said.

As time progressed, so did Barbie. She has been a professional in various careers, including as an astronaut, a doctor and NASCAR driver. “She could be anything,” Apke said.

“And that’s what the movie is trying to tell you,” Fearday said. “You can do anything and be anything.”

Barbie has had problems similar to real people. “You take the earrings out,” Apke said, offering some advice to future collectors. “The ears turn green and they lose value.”

Apke also looks for broken dolls with missing parts and various flaws. “Because they need love too,” she said.

Top 10 hidden gems in American