DECATUR — The Night Ranger concert scheduled for Saturday, July 1, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park has been postponed until Sunday, Sept. 10.
The Devon Amphitheater staff cancelled Saturday's show due to the expected severe weather.
All tickets will be honored for the new date. For those who would prefer a refund, contact the park district at amp@decpaks.com by Friday, July 7.
