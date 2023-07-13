DECATUR — The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has had a successful season so far hosting a variety of musical acts.

The music continues with Little Feat taking the stage on Sunday, July 16. Contemporary blues band Leftover Salmon will be their special guests.

As a classic rock band performing for more than 50 years, Little Feat has been on stage with a mix of rock, funk, folk, jazz, country and rockabilly. Their hits include “Willin’” and “Dixie Chicken.”

Little Feat Performance at the Devon To order tickets for the Little Feat concert, visit the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater website at devonamphitheater.com.

Keyboardist Ray Payne, who has also performed as a member of the Doobie Brothers and several other bands, was a co-founder of Little Feat in 1969.

Payne is on stage singing and playing the keyboard; Sam Clayton is the percussionist and vocals; Fred Tackett is a guitarist and vocals; Kenny Gradney plays Bass; Scott Sharrard is a guitarist and vocals; and Tony Leone plays drums.

“To have the amount of musicianship that exists in Little Feat is quite extraordinary,” Payne said.

Although the band members have traveled the world as a group, several have performed with other bands.

“It’s difficult to surmise,” Payne said about all the places he has performed. “There was a junction when I was playing with Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Bob Seger. It gets a little difficult to remember.”

The lineup of the band has transformed throughout the past 50 years. And the music evolved with it. “But we’re not there to change things up that much in terms of the song,” Payne said. “If you like “Dixie Chicken,” you’re going to recognize “Dixie Chicken”.”

The entertainment for the band comes from the live performances, including the solos. “It’s great songs married up with great musicianship,” Payne said.

According to Payne, the die-hard fans of the group will hear an energetic rejuvenation of the band.

“But I don’t know what songs we’re going to be playing,” he said. “We shift those every night. It keeps us on our toes.”

