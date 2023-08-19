DECATUR — Four decades ago, Mark Crawford was a student at MacArthur High School, playing in the school band under the direction of Jim Culbertson, now director of Decatur Municipal Band.

“I learned from Decatur's best music teachers,” said Crawford, coordinator of commercial music at Tennessee State University in Nashville.

He has held that position for 25 years, and in an ever-changing music industry, he said, his career has been built on the foundation laid by Culbertson; Woodrow Wilson Junior High band director Bill Dethrow; Dennis Straight, Thomas Jefferson Middle School band director who taught him piano and arranging; and Sondra Wooley, owner of Sondra's Music and the Bement Country Op'ry, who taught him to play guitar.

And now, he's literally written the book on how to have a career in music, as the author of an electronic textbook, titled "Careers in Commercial Music: An Introduction," that is in the editing stage and will be available in the spring.

“We have this commercial music program, and I work with students who don't necessarily want to teach, but they want careers in music, as performers, songwriters, producers, pretty much everything but teaching, so I work with a lot of potential,” Crawford said. “Most students come to this program with visions of grandeur. They think about the Beyonces or the Elvises, but what I try to instill in them is a blue-collar mentality: We train the talent and we try to educate them in the opportunities in how to get paid doing music.”

Crawford has seen his own students go on to successful music careers, including some who have earned Grammy nominations, but the goal, he said, is to make a living in music and to have the tools and knowledge to do so even if a chart-topping recording deal isn't in the cards.

Among his own successes are writing and co-producing five independent music projects; three appearances on TNN's "You Can Be A Star,"; three-time first-place winner for the West Tennessee Songwriters' Association songwriting contest; past member of the Nashville Community Orchestra, the Jackson, Tennessee, Community Band and the Jackson Community Jazz Band; road work and vendor support for various artists; and story line and music composer for a children's musical.

He has also served as music director for "It's A Wonderful Life," "My Fair Lady," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Camelot," "The Music Man" and "Annie."

He was in a band with members who went on to form the platinum-selling rock group Fuel.

In 2008, he composed a tribute song honoring the 10th anniversary of the death of singer/songwriter/musician Carl Perkins. The song was produced and recorded with family members and close friends of Perkins and was released as a single in west Tennessee, with proceeds going to the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

Crawford has been a musician from an early age, he said. His parents put him and his sister into a program called Yamaha, similar to the Suzuki method of teaching violin, when they were small children. He studied first at Macon Music in downtown Decatur. He took piano lessons there, and later guitar lessons with Wooley, and participated in school band, doing it all at once, he said with a chuckle.

“All my mom did was drive me from lesson to lesson,” he said. “My dad was from Tennessee, and every summer we drove down here for vacation and I used to tease him that 'Someday I'm moving to Tennessee because I'm tired of the snow.'”