Decatur

27 Sickles Drive, $78,000, Stephanie Lewis to Stephanie Alagna and Leigh Nutall

2252 S. Franzy Drive, $100,000, Striglos Properties, LLC to Timothy Vieweg

2623 E. Pershing Road, $250,000 (office), Blank Wesselink Cock and Associates, Inc., to Decatur Genealogical Society

836 W. Waggoner St., $37,000, Bradley M. Brown to Vinh Tran

258 S. Linden Ave., $170,000, Martin A. and Anne L. Lyons to Holly Yoder

86 N. Country Club Road, $395,000, D. Douglas and Katherine M. McCarthy to Kelsey Lynn Yee

32 Sickles Drive, $97,900, Mount Zion Investments, LLC to Madeline Genet

2641 Candlewood Place, $195,000, Cheryl F. and Louis Bailey to Jessica Zavada and Adam Carlisle

1721 E. Olive St., $24,500, Melody Gerasymchyk to Solid Rock Holdings, LLC

898 S. Pine Hill Drive, $200,000, Tyler S. and Natalie Burks to Keith Roper

236 Columbus Drive, $127,000, Becky Weaver and Brenda Schuessler to Amy M. Yusko

1180 W. Cerro Gordo St., $8,500, Charles Bennett to Barry Zarzyczny

468 S. Boyd St., $15,000, Gregory and Yolanda Kirby to Nicholas D. Weaver

1232 E. Johns Ave., $6,500, Todd Lawrence to Larry Spaulding

891 W. William St., $297,500, Anthony T. and Teresa A. (Palumbo) McCormack to Thomas L. Swayze, Jr

2434 Quail Drive, $70,000, Bradley A. Walker to FHL Holdings, LLC

4015 Nottingham Drive, $117,500, Jeremy A. Richardson to Jonathan Wayne Scribner and Maria Garcia Andreos

651 N. Moffet Lane, $20,500, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson

2919 E. Division St., $25,000, Richard Ernst Jr. to Andrew R. Hendrian

1528 N. Taylor Ave., $40,500, Pyerex aka Pyrex Vision, LLC, Jackey L. Bond to Andrew R. Hendrian

1670 W. Garfield Ave., $15,000, Michael J. Robello to Thomas E. Creighton

1144 N. University Ave., $4,000, Tom Creighton to Michael J. Robello

2704 E. Hickory St., $75,000, Bourne Enterprises, LLC to Tahji L. Carman

46 Ridge Lane Drive, $123,000, Joanna Farley to Chad and Jody Vandolah

3810 E. Marietta St., $17,500 (land only), John Rhett Salyers to Amazing Ministries of God Baptist Church

2015 N. Main St., $32,500, Bourne Enterprises, LLC, Series 20 to Six Investment, LLC

305 W. Ash Ave., $160,000, Gloria Leonard c/o Karen Gipson to Raymond Jones

3312 Greenview Drive, $137,000, Gary W. Heiser to Thomas W. McKay, as Trustee of the Thomas W. McKay Trust dated Dec. 28, 2022, as to an undivided ½ interest and Barbara P. McKay, as Trustee of the Barbara P. McKay Trust dated Dec. 28, 2022, as to an undivided ½ interest

1425 Semor Drive, $137,000, Melinda Kitchens to Daniel R. Jr. and Nature R. Turner

2380 Warwick Drive, $139,900, Cooper C. and Christina I. Jaros to Carlos D. Risby and Alexius C. Spence

68 N. Country Club Road, $65,000, Barbara C. Hannon to Chad A. Baker

710 Spruce Hill Drive, $525,000, Michael Lester and Michelle Yinger to Harold Pohl

461 W. Decatur St., $30,000, AL Apartments, Inc. to Greener Grass Homes, LLC

3305 Tropicana Road, $160,000, Cynthia R. Parrott to Dylan M. and Tanya R. Sunderland

2263 Grandview Drive, $89,000, Jeanne Faith to Casey M. Martin

201 Sylvan Drive, $110,000, Saundra Daugherity to David Fromm

240 Hickorywood Drive, $66,000, MLIPO2, LLC to Jeremy Richardson

2440 Wakefield Drive, $95,000, The South Shores Trust, by Cheryl D. Yingling, Successor Trustee to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 0132

75 N. Greenridge Drive, $100,000, Raymond and Angenette Strong to Karen Lockhart

11 Oakridge Drive, $370,000, Jonathan I. Martinez to Trena and Gary Baker

2801 Cross Roads School Road, $270,000, Todd D. and Lindsey Cox to Spencer R. Wilken and Breanne Dominguez

8 Peggy Ann Drive, $125,000, Lorrel Powell aka Lorrel Janeen Powell to Michael Kent Boaz

402 S. 20th St., $69,900, Key Enterprises, LLC to Logan Spradling and Samantha Vernier

964 W. Marietta St., $49,000, George W. Johnson to Midtown Family, LLC

3009 Kingsley Drive, $165,000, Spencer C. and Caitlyn J. Garner to Kenneth D. and Kimberly A. Christy

140 S. Dennis Ave., $104,500, Barbara Pettijohn to Scot and Louella Wrighton

125 Nordic Hills Drive, $64,000, South Shores Trust, by Cheryl D. Yingling, Successor Trustee to Richard V. Ernst, Jr.

355 Scovill Court, $179,900, Margaret Sue Simpson to Robert E. Jr. and Patricia J. McCreary

76 Phillips Drive, $116,000, Dylan M. and Tanya R. Sunderland to Megan C. Martin

1230 W. Hickory Point Road, $437,000, Jozsef and Lori Antal to David Peters and Jillian Devereux-Peters

56 Northland Drive, $97,000, Estate of Diana E. Brumleve, deceased, c/o Chet Brumleve to Patricia E. Nash

441 E. Kellar Lane, $76,000, Sarah E. Hemer to Tymoneshia Oliver

4584 Havenwood Drive, $198,000, Alex M. and Christina L. Woo to Saeed Vahed Qaramaleki

2516 E. Olive St., $32,000, Scott M. Walston to Lida M. Cook

1980 W. Forest Ave., $123,250, William S. Harris to SAAS Properties, LLC

436 W. William St., $90,000, Crimson Property Management to Amy Jo Reynolds

2715 N. 27th St., $1,625,000 (Daycare, Preschool and After School), Stecknell, LLC to Cadet 23, LLC

Leafland Ave., $4,000 (contract 2020 – land/lot only) Dennis Ballinger to Michael Dozier, 3 parcels

2495 Harryland Road, $241,000, Nathan and Letha Diane Garrett to Avery Gail and Kathleen Anne Bundy

2333 E. Wood St., $25,000 (contract 2016), Brian A. Miller to Athena Smith

353 S. 19th St., $49,900, Shirley J. Beasley to Teresa Erkkila

29 Ohio Drive, $85,000, Sandra Harden to Madyson Thevenot

3961 N. Newcastle Drive, $89,000, Antonina and Maria Antonia Infranco to Mary Barton

3553 E. Condit St., $55,000, Radine Cox to Jacob S. Woodward

851 N. 35th St., $65,000, Teresa Tuvell to Alberto Diaz

1527 N. Oakland Ave., $20,000, Oscar Baylor to Integrity Homes Solutions, LLC

177 Fenway Drive, $160,000, S. Jill Laverty to Addison M. Behrends and Allison McElroy

2051 Millstone Road, $75,000, The Revocable Living Trust of Steven J. and Deborah S. Lafleur UTD dated July 16, 1990 to Robb-Ling, Inc.

834 W. Marietta St., $25,950, Myris Matthews to Corey Smith and Angela Sherman

2518 E. Main St., $32,000, Angela Michelle Quick to Macon County Homes, LLC

1020 W. South Side Drive, $2,125,000, (Daycare, Preschool and After School), Stecknell, LLC to Cadet 23, LLC

326 W. Division St., $9,999, Charitable Adult Rides & Services, Inc. to Oscar Amigon Hernandez and Uriel Castillo Cruz

1529 E. Prairie St., $500, Jeremy A. Richardson to Reynier Rodriguez and Lontrera Blanca Nieves Mesa

1675 E. Clay St., $500, Jeremy A. Richardson to Ruben Omer Lopez

535 S. 22nd Place, $37,000, Robert E. Ryan to Six Investment, LLC

3125 E. Division St., $21,000, Alan H. Williams to Shawn L. Green

460 Woodside Trail, Unit A-16, $69,000 (condo), Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Kathryn D. Eagler

2165 E. Clay St., $54,897, Trevor S. Ostlund to Kimberlyn Schwarz

193 Bristol Drive, $132,000, Khawia Abdelnabi to Psalm 128 Properties, LLC

605 W. William St., $91,500, Daniel Plank to Michael Anthony Pruitt

1355 N. 18th St., $20,500, Porter Saint Properties, LLC to Integrity Home Solutions, LLC

3021 Saint Andrews Drive, $249,900, Bobbi J. Claypool to Robert A. and Deanna K. Pittenger

543 Shadow Lane, $175,000, Qani Emrullai to Kevin R. and Patricia L. Meals II

4868 Arbor Court, $177,000, Ellis L. and Nancy Van Meter to Pamala Maples

5 Ewing Place, $125,000, Lisa Savage to William K. Albert

2247 N. Vine St., $54,000, Michael A. Brown to Janice Baldwin

2045 W. Leafland Ave., $50,000, Edna M. Goodman to Julie A. Johnson

704 Shorewood Drive, $98,000, David Todd and Pamela Lee Obrien to Nathan S. Paglino

150 Southbrooke Court, $720,000, David J. Evelti and Francesca Tescione to John Patrick and Louise Stott

2258 Oaklawn Drive, $130,000, Michael L. and Camille Allen to Andrew M. and Brooke N. Drone

727 N. 34th St., $10,813, Jeffrey A. Walker to Piraino Properties, LLC

7425 W. Main St., $48,700, Megan R. and Corey M. Blair to Joshua W. and Kirsten M. Highley

4551 Shadow Drive, $169,000, Derek M. Robben to Chelsea Gordon

921 W. Division St., $8,000, Edison P. Cole, deceased and Gloria Cole to Charles Smith

Blue Mound

401 E. Seiberling St., $185,000, Brandon L. and Matthew Day Williams to Devon and Benjamin Thomas

Farmland, $745,000, Estate of Mary Ellen Drysdale to Bryon J. and Laurie M. Coffman

115 Sunnyside Drive, $100,000, Raymond Edward Nolen to Noland Farms, Inc.

Dalton City

6874 Andrews St., $155,000, Christopher A. Starwalt to Brian Teague and Sabrina Taylor

Elwin

South Wheatland TWP, Real Estate, $21,000, South Shores Trust, by Cheryl D. Yingling, Successor Trustee to Marion L. McVey

Forsyth

1003 James Court, $400,000, Bujamin and Arbresha Veliu and Shakur Mobin and Tabassum Shakur Haji

826 Stevens Creek Court, $299,900, Michael R. and Pamella M. Blumhorst to Jordan and Megan Venegas

715 Cortez Drive, $325,000, Sharon Law to Nathan and Amber Goebel

535 W. Marion Ave., $2,500,000, (Daycare, Preschool and After School), Stecknell, LLC to Cadet 23, LLC

Macon

356 W. Eckhardt St., $89,000, John Phillip and Sarah Jo Vogel Jr. to Stacie Hanneken

266 E. Cole St., $15,000, Hendrian 401K to Kristopher D. Thompson

Mount Zion

1150 Rosewood Drive, $202,500, Jeremy Richardson to Jeffrey Ellis

104 North Drive, $161,500 (business), David C. Wiley and Pamela Moody to Friends First Properties, LLC

430 McGaughey Drive, $135,000, Estate of Melba L. Booten, deceased, c/o Bobby Booten to Nebi and Shqipe Asani

1434 Rich Lane, $209,000, Jeremy R. Chervinko to Derek Stevenson and Shelbi Clay

4780-90 E. Janine Way, $305,000, Illinois Land Restoration and Stewardship, LLC to Kourt S. and Brenda L. Mooney

1110 Nottingham Court, $175,000, Linda Perry, Danny Perry, Debra Hall and Deana Clements to Joseph and Judie Perry

36 Queen Anne Court, $295,000, Jeffrey L. and Anita J. Whitfield to Bradley J. and Kimbra L. Hauser

775 S. Whitetail Circle, $175,000, Samantha Stine to Curt Hale

425 W. Wildwood Drive, $154,000, Tammy S. Eggers to Joshua Dicapua

Moweaqua

13078 Boody Road, $300,000, Ross and Remy Wyatt to Lisa M. Oakley and Doyle G. Nave Jr.

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.