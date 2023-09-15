Decatur
27 Sickles Drive, $78,000, Stephanie Lewis to Stephanie Alagna and Leigh Nutall
2252 S. Franzy Drive, $100,000, Striglos Properties, LLC to Timothy Vieweg
2623 E. Pershing Road, $250,000 (office), Blank Wesselink Cock and Associates, Inc., to Decatur Genealogical Society
836 W. Waggoner St., $37,000, Bradley M. Brown to Vinh Tran
258 S. Linden Ave., $170,000, Martin A. and Anne L. Lyons to Holly Yoder
86 N. Country Club Road, $395,000, D. Douglas and Katherine M. McCarthy to Kelsey Lynn Yee
32 Sickles Drive, $97,900, Mount Zion Investments, LLC to Madeline Genet
2641 Candlewood Place, $195,000, Cheryl F. and Louis Bailey to Jessica Zavada and Adam Carlisle
1721 E. Olive St., $24,500, Melody Gerasymchyk to Solid Rock Holdings, LLC
898 S. Pine Hill Drive, $200,000, Tyler S. and Natalie Burks to Keith Roper
236 Columbus Drive, $127,000, Becky Weaver and Brenda Schuessler to Amy M. Yusko
1180 W. Cerro Gordo St., $8,500, Charles Bennett to Barry Zarzyczny
468 S. Boyd St., $15,000, Gregory and Yolanda Kirby to Nicholas D. Weaver
1232 E. Johns Ave., $6,500, Todd Lawrence to Larry Spaulding
891 W. William St., $297,500, Anthony T. and Teresa A. (Palumbo) McCormack to Thomas L. Swayze, Jr
2434 Quail Drive, $70,000, Bradley A. Walker to FHL Holdings, LLC
4015 Nottingham Drive, $117,500, Jeremy A. Richardson to Jonathan Wayne Scribner and Maria Garcia Andreos
651 N. Moffet Lane, $20,500, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson
2919 E. Division St., $25,000, Richard Ernst Jr. to Andrew R. Hendrian
1528 N. Taylor Ave., $40,500, Pyerex aka Pyrex Vision, LLC, Jackey L. Bond to Andrew R. Hendrian
1670 W. Garfield Ave., $15,000, Michael J. Robello to Thomas E. Creighton
1144 N. University Ave., $4,000, Tom Creighton to Michael J. Robello
2704 E. Hickory St., $75,000, Bourne Enterprises, LLC to Tahji L. Carman
46 Ridge Lane Drive, $123,000, Joanna Farley to Chad and Jody Vandolah
3810 E. Marietta St., $17,500 (land only), John Rhett Salyers to Amazing Ministries of God Baptist Church
2015 N. Main St., $32,500, Bourne Enterprises, LLC, Series 20 to Six Investment, LLC
305 W. Ash Ave., $160,000, Gloria Leonard c/o Karen Gipson to Raymond Jones
3312 Greenview Drive, $137,000, Gary W. Heiser to Thomas W. McKay, as Trustee of the Thomas W. McKay Trust dated Dec. 28, 2022, as to an undivided ½ interest and Barbara P. McKay, as Trustee of the Barbara P. McKay Trust dated Dec. 28, 2022, as to an undivided ½ interest
1425 Semor Drive, $137,000, Melinda Kitchens to Daniel R. Jr. and Nature R. Turner
2380 Warwick Drive, $139,900, Cooper C. and Christina I. Jaros to Carlos D. Risby and Alexius C. Spence
68 N. Country Club Road, $65,000, Barbara C. Hannon to Chad A. Baker
710 Spruce Hill Drive, $525,000, Michael Lester and Michelle Yinger to Harold Pohl
461 W. Decatur St., $30,000, AL Apartments, Inc. to Greener Grass Homes, LLC
3305 Tropicana Road, $160,000, Cynthia R. Parrott to Dylan M. and Tanya R. Sunderland
2263 Grandview Drive, $89,000, Jeanne Faith to Casey M. Martin
201 Sylvan Drive, $110,000, Saundra Daugherity to David Fromm
240 Hickorywood Drive, $66,000, MLIPO2, LLC to Jeremy Richardson
2440 Wakefield Drive, $95,000, The South Shores Trust, by Cheryl D. Yingling, Successor Trustee to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 0132
75 N. Greenridge Drive, $100,000, Raymond and Angenette Strong to Karen Lockhart
11 Oakridge Drive, $370,000, Jonathan I. Martinez to Trena and Gary Baker
2801 Cross Roads School Road, $270,000, Todd D. and Lindsey Cox to Spencer R. Wilken and Breanne Dominguez
8 Peggy Ann Drive, $125,000, Lorrel Powell aka Lorrel Janeen Powell to Michael Kent Boaz
402 S. 20th St., $69,900, Key Enterprises, LLC to Logan Spradling and Samantha Vernier
964 W. Marietta St., $49,000, George W. Johnson to Midtown Family, LLC
3009 Kingsley Drive, $165,000, Spencer C. and Caitlyn J. Garner to Kenneth D. and Kimberly A. Christy
140 S. Dennis Ave., $104,500, Barbara Pettijohn to Scot and Louella Wrighton
125 Nordic Hills Drive, $64,000, South Shores Trust, by Cheryl D. Yingling, Successor Trustee to Richard V. Ernst, Jr.
355 Scovill Court, $179,900, Margaret Sue Simpson to Robert E. Jr. and Patricia J. McCreary
76 Phillips Drive, $116,000, Dylan M. and Tanya R. Sunderland to Megan C. Martin
1230 W. Hickory Point Road, $437,000, Jozsef and Lori Antal to David Peters and Jillian Devereux-Peters
56 Northland Drive, $97,000, Estate of Diana E. Brumleve, deceased, c/o Chet Brumleve to Patricia E. Nash
441 E. Kellar Lane, $76,000, Sarah E. Hemer to Tymoneshia Oliver
4584 Havenwood Drive, $198,000, Alex M. and Christina L. Woo to Saeed Vahed Qaramaleki
2516 E. Olive St., $32,000, Scott M. Walston to Lida M. Cook
1980 W. Forest Ave., $123,250, William S. Harris to SAAS Properties, LLC
436 W. William St., $90,000, Crimson Property Management to Amy Jo Reynolds
2715 N. 27th St., $1,625,000 (Daycare, Preschool and After School), Stecknell, LLC to Cadet 23, LLC
Leafland Ave., $4,000 (contract 2020 – land/lot only) Dennis Ballinger to Michael Dozier, 3 parcels
2495 Harryland Road, $241,000, Nathan and Letha Diane Garrett to Avery Gail and Kathleen Anne Bundy
2333 E. Wood St., $25,000 (contract 2016), Brian A. Miller to Athena Smith
353 S. 19th St., $49,900, Shirley J. Beasley to Teresa Erkkila
29 Ohio Drive, $85,000, Sandra Harden to Madyson Thevenot
3961 N. Newcastle Drive, $89,000, Antonina and Maria Antonia Infranco to Mary Barton
3553 E. Condit St., $55,000, Radine Cox to Jacob S. Woodward
851 N. 35th St., $65,000, Teresa Tuvell to Alberto Diaz
1527 N. Oakland Ave., $20,000, Oscar Baylor to Integrity Homes Solutions, LLC
177 Fenway Drive, $160,000, S. Jill Laverty to Addison M. Behrends and Allison McElroy
2051 Millstone Road, $75,000, The Revocable Living Trust of Steven J. and Deborah S. Lafleur UTD dated July 16, 1990 to Robb-Ling, Inc.
834 W. Marietta St., $25,950, Myris Matthews to Corey Smith and Angela Sherman
2518 E. Main St., $32,000, Angela Michelle Quick to Macon County Homes, LLC
1020 W. South Side Drive, $2,125,000, (Daycare, Preschool and After School), Stecknell, LLC to Cadet 23, LLC
326 W. Division St., $9,999, Charitable Adult Rides & Services, Inc. to Oscar Amigon Hernandez and Uriel Castillo Cruz
1529 E. Prairie St., $500, Jeremy A. Richardson to Reynier Rodriguez and Lontrera Blanca Nieves Mesa
1675 E. Clay St., $500, Jeremy A. Richardson to Ruben Omer Lopez
535 S. 22nd Place, $37,000, Robert E. Ryan to Six Investment, LLC
3125 E. Division St., $21,000, Alan H. Williams to Shawn L. Green
460 Woodside Trail, Unit A-16, $69,000 (condo), Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Kathryn D. Eagler
2165 E. Clay St., $54,897, Trevor S. Ostlund to Kimberlyn Schwarz
193 Bristol Drive, $132,000, Khawia Abdelnabi to Psalm 128 Properties, LLC
605 W. William St., $91,500, Daniel Plank to Michael Anthony Pruitt
1355 N. 18th St., $20,500, Porter Saint Properties, LLC to Integrity Home Solutions, LLC
3021 Saint Andrews Drive, $249,900, Bobbi J. Claypool to Robert A. and Deanna K. Pittenger
543 Shadow Lane, $175,000, Qani Emrullai to Kevin R. and Patricia L. Meals II
4868 Arbor Court, $177,000, Ellis L. and Nancy Van Meter to Pamala Maples
5 Ewing Place, $125,000, Lisa Savage to William K. Albert
2247 N. Vine St., $54,000, Michael A. Brown to Janice Baldwin
2045 W. Leafland Ave., $50,000, Edna M. Goodman to Julie A. Johnson
704 Shorewood Drive, $98,000, David Todd and Pamela Lee Obrien to Nathan S. Paglino
150 Southbrooke Court, $720,000, David J. Evelti and Francesca Tescione to John Patrick and Louise Stott
2258 Oaklawn Drive, $130,000, Michael L. and Camille Allen to Andrew M. and Brooke N. Drone
727 N. 34th St., $10,813, Jeffrey A. Walker to Piraino Properties, LLC
7425 W. Main St., $48,700, Megan R. and Corey M. Blair to Joshua W. and Kirsten M. Highley
4551 Shadow Drive, $169,000, Derek M. Robben to Chelsea Gordon
921 W. Division St., $8,000, Edison P. Cole, deceased and Gloria Cole to Charles Smith
Blue Mound
401 E. Seiberling St., $185,000, Brandon L. and Matthew Day Williams to Devon and Benjamin Thomas
Farmland, $745,000, Estate of Mary Ellen Drysdale to Bryon J. and Laurie M. Coffman
115 Sunnyside Drive, $100,000, Raymond Edward Nolen to Noland Farms, Inc.
Dalton City
6874 Andrews St., $155,000, Christopher A. Starwalt to Brian Teague and Sabrina Taylor
Elwin
South Wheatland TWP, Real Estate, $21,000, South Shores Trust, by Cheryl D. Yingling, Successor Trustee to Marion L. McVey
Forsyth
1003 James Court, $400,000, Bujamin and Arbresha Veliu and Shakur Mobin and Tabassum Shakur Haji
826 Stevens Creek Court, $299,900, Michael R. and Pamella M. Blumhorst to Jordan and Megan Venegas
715 Cortez Drive, $325,000, Sharon Law to Nathan and Amber Goebel
535 W. Marion Ave., $2,500,000, (Daycare, Preschool and After School), Stecknell, LLC to Cadet 23, LLC
Macon
356 W. Eckhardt St., $89,000, John Phillip and Sarah Jo Vogel Jr. to Stacie Hanneken
266 E. Cole St., $15,000, Hendrian 401K to Kristopher D. Thompson
Mount Zion
1150 Rosewood Drive, $202,500, Jeremy Richardson to Jeffrey Ellis
104 North Drive, $161,500 (business), David C. Wiley and Pamela Moody to Friends First Properties, LLC
430 McGaughey Drive, $135,000, Estate of Melba L. Booten, deceased, c/o Bobby Booten to Nebi and Shqipe Asani
1434 Rich Lane, $209,000, Jeremy R. Chervinko to Derek Stevenson and Shelbi Clay
4780-90 E. Janine Way, $305,000, Illinois Land Restoration and Stewardship, LLC to Kourt S. and Brenda L. Mooney
1110 Nottingham Court, $175,000, Linda Perry, Danny Perry, Debra Hall and Deana Clements to Joseph and Judie Perry
36 Queen Anne Court, $295,000, Jeffrey L. and Anita J. Whitfield to Bradley J. and Kimbra L. Hauser
775 S. Whitetail Circle, $175,000, Samantha Stine to Curt Hale
425 W. Wildwood Drive, $154,000, Tammy S. Eggers to Joshua Dicapua
Moweaqua
13078 Boody Road, $300,000, Ross and Remy Wyatt to Lisa M. Oakley and Doyle G. Nave Jr.
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.