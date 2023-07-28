Decatur
1623 E. Hinsdale Ave., $115,500, Nikki L. Garry to D’Mari Tucker
336 S. Woodale Ave., $157,000, Adam P. Kelly to Abigail S. Nozaki
910 S. Pine Hill Drive., $168,000, Estate of Albert W. Weidlich, deceased, c/o Ruth A. Nihiser to Kathy Ray
854 W. Center St., $22,000 (contract 2018), G&M Renting and Leasing, LLC to Sabrina Mayes
3420 E. Lost Bridge Road, $300,000, Devon and Tiffany Euler Simpson to David and Patricia Swartz
1445 E. Moore St., $24,226, Macon County Sheriff to Jame J. Beams
2256 Ramsey Drive, $40,000, Lara A. Vespa to Marie Jane Vercellino
4106 N. Camelot Drive, $90,000, Bruce A. and Tanya L. Haubner to Amanda Jobe
2050 N. College St., $38,000, David A. Wise and Amanda L. Jobe to YVNG Consulting, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company
4020 E. Cantrell St., $105,000, Tayler and Justin Howse to Austin Ferguson
505 S. 23rd St., $10,000, Troy Krueger to Christopher Berbaum
3950 Northeast Court Drive, $63,500, Andrew R. Hendrian to Dennis R. Drew
1315 N. Edward St., $13,500, Homer M. Brown, Power of Attorney for Eray Gray, III to Amber and Quentin Wyant
140 Point Bluff Drive, $159,000, Jeffrey T. and Therese D. Brown to Jamie Zola
2532 E. Wood St., $45,000, John Jason Green, Tracy Lynn Hart and Valerie Anne Poling to 3DK Holdings, LLC
2549 S. Franklin Street Road, $110,000, Aaron M. Ross to Jamie Marie McPherson
2383 N. Florian Ave., $219,000, Susan M. and Timothy Q. Fallon to Eric Matthew and Jennifer Bertolet
862 N. 35th St., $46,000, Robert E. Carlson, Jr., Vicki Gaffron, Penny Powell and Lori Conner to Bradley Marts
1649 N. Monroe St., $2,000, Mark A. Gentry to Andrea L. Ewing
4 Tall Oaks Lane, $425,000, Christopher and Christina Entler to Roy and Kathleen Bogan
1795 E. Lincoln Ave., $75,000, Brian M. and Jennifer A. Deaton to Dakota Hanks
4847 E. Glenwood Drive, $175,000, Joann K. Stanbery to Christopher Baker
235 Dover Drive, $148,900, Matthew Ryan and Autumn Leigh Mitchell-Cupp to Brian McLane
295/305 E. Muller Court, $55,000, Hickory Point Bank and Trust to Decatur Management Services, LLC
3061 Crestwood Drive, $116,000, Joe Luka, Executor of the Estate of Patricia J. Buckley, deceased to Phillip G. Barrish
1915 N. Jasper St., $4,000, Roger Morville, Executor of the Estate of Pauline J. Morville to Michael Leroy Flowers, Jr.
63 Eastmoreland Drive, $127,000, Robert Andrew and Deanna Kay Pittenger to Julie Buckner
1720 W. Ravina Park Road, $25,000, Christine Lynnette McKinley to No Pay No Stay, LLC
1152 E. Rogers Ave., $27,500, Jason Mendenall to Walid Matarieh
2932 S. Kingsley Drive, $212,000, Sharon Ann Bardfield, James Aubrey Meyers, Brian Dale Bardfield and David John Pick to Craig L. and Shewanda M. Green
1580 S. Lynnwood Drive, $235,000, Matthew W. Hadden to Jeremy B. and Mellisa Sarna
1367 S. 44th St., $74,040, Glenwood Nye to Danielle M. Naylor
475 Shadow Drive, $200,000, No Pay No Stay, LLC to Suzanne M. Gibbons
1309 N. 19th St., $7,000 (commercial building), James E. Flaugher, Executor of the Estate of Philip R. Flaugher to Lisa Weatherford and Dale Anne Tuggle
7950 W. Fourth St., $23,000, James Thompson to Ronald Justice Sr. and Ronald Justice Jr.
Argenta
4416 S. Coulters Mill Road, $480,000, Rebecca J. and Aaron M. Whitfill to Nathanael and Amanda Cordz
Blue Mound
410 Territim Drive, $202,900, Bradley Wagahoff to Madison Craig
Forsyth
766 Christopher Drive, $500,000, Darin and Michelle Duzan to John Yazel
Macon
458/480 W. Eckhardt St., $15,000, Charla Lovelace to Carl and Sandra Derhake
111 Robin Drive, $300,000, Claudia Ann Hatfield, Robert Gene and Michael Steven Brown to Matthew D. and Heather M. England
6503 Kallenbach Road, $535,000, 303 Associates, LLC to Robert L. Disney Jr.
Maroa
116 S. Maple St., $65,000, Hendrian 401K to Richard V. Ernst, Jr.
411 E. Kennedy St., $212,000, Matthew S. and Karen A. Hauersperger to Richard Alan and Linda S. Bielski
Mount Zion
640 N. Whitetail Circle, $100,000, Mark Wells to Blake and Rachelle Wells
125 Covington Ave., $330,000, Nancy Jean Barger to Lloyd D. Samples
715 Pine Court, $40,000, Linnie A. Workman to Kay L. Roney
1391 Mount Zion Pkwy., $650,000 (commercial office), Molly S. Shade as Trustee of the Molly S. Trust dated Nov. 30, 2017 to Flagler & Newton Management, LLC a Florida LLC
715 Pine Court, $40,000, Jeffrey E. Myers to Kay L. Roney
1130 Dee Lee Lane, $147,300, Joellen Larrison to Robert and Mary Swartz
200 North Drive, $120,000, Jason and Morgan E. Bailey to Trevor R. Durand
1635 Fleetwood Court, $190,000, Timothy A. Jr and Catharyn Wortman to Paul W. Doxey and Karen L. Erickson
805 Baker Drive, $154,900, Jenny Johnson to Stephen M. Spade and Krystal Ann Oliver
Oakley
102 W. North St., $62,500, Zachariah H. Bryer to Donald R. Gullett
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.