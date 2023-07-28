Decatur

1623 E. Hinsdale Ave., $115,500, Nikki L. Garry to D’Mari Tucker

336 S. Woodale Ave., $157,000, Adam P. Kelly to Abigail S. Nozaki

910 S. Pine Hill Drive., $168,000, Estate of Albert W. Weidlich, deceased, c/o Ruth A. Nihiser to Kathy Ray

854 W. Center St., $22,000 (contract 2018), G&M Renting and Leasing, LLC to Sabrina Mayes

3420 E. Lost Bridge Road, $300,000, Devon and Tiffany Euler Simpson to David and Patricia Swartz

1445 E. Moore St., $24,226, Macon County Sheriff to Jame J. Beams

2256 Ramsey Drive, $40,000, Lara A. Vespa to Marie Jane Vercellino

4106 N. Camelot Drive, $90,000, Bruce A. and Tanya L. Haubner to Amanda Jobe

2050 N. College St., $38,000, David A. Wise and Amanda L. Jobe to YVNG Consulting, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company

4020 E. Cantrell St., $105,000, Tayler and Justin Howse to Austin Ferguson

505 S. 23rd St., $10,000, Troy Krueger to Christopher Berbaum

3950 Northeast Court Drive, $63,500, Andrew R. Hendrian to Dennis R. Drew

1315 N. Edward St., $13,500, Homer M. Brown, Power of Attorney for Eray Gray, III to Amber and Quentin Wyant

140 Point Bluff Drive, $159,000, Jeffrey T. and Therese D. Brown to Jamie Zola

2532 E. Wood St., $45,000, John Jason Green, Tracy Lynn Hart and Valerie Anne Poling to 3DK Holdings, LLC

2549 S. Franklin Street Road, $110,000, Aaron M. Ross to Jamie Marie McPherson

2383 N. Florian Ave., $219,000, Susan M. and Timothy Q. Fallon to Eric Matthew and Jennifer Bertolet

862 N. 35th St., $46,000, Robert E. Carlson, Jr., Vicki Gaffron, Penny Powell and Lori Conner to Bradley Marts

1649 N. Monroe St., $2,000, Mark A. Gentry to Andrea L. Ewing

4 Tall Oaks Lane, $425,000, Christopher and Christina Entler to Roy and Kathleen Bogan

1795 E. Lincoln Ave., $75,000, Brian M. and Jennifer A. Deaton to Dakota Hanks

4847 E. Glenwood Drive, $175,000, Joann K. Stanbery to Christopher Baker

235 Dover Drive, $148,900, Matthew Ryan and Autumn Leigh Mitchell-Cupp to Brian McLane

295/305 E. Muller Court, $55,000, Hickory Point Bank and Trust to Decatur Management Services, LLC

3061 Crestwood Drive, $116,000, Joe Luka, Executor of the Estate of Patricia J. Buckley, deceased to Phillip G. Barrish

1915 N. Jasper St., $4,000, Roger Morville, Executor of the Estate of Pauline J. Morville to Michael Leroy Flowers, Jr.

63 Eastmoreland Drive, $127,000, Robert Andrew and Deanna Kay Pittenger to Julie Buckner

1720 W. Ravina Park Road, $25,000, Christine Lynnette McKinley to No Pay No Stay, LLC

1152 E. Rogers Ave., $27,500, Jason Mendenall to Walid Matarieh

2932 S. Kingsley Drive, $212,000, Sharon Ann Bardfield, James Aubrey Meyers, Brian Dale Bardfield and David John Pick to Craig L. and Shewanda M. Green

1580 S. Lynnwood Drive, $235,000, Matthew W. Hadden to Jeremy B. and Mellisa Sarna

1367 S. 44th St., $74,040, Glenwood Nye to Danielle M. Naylor

475 Shadow Drive, $200,000, No Pay No Stay, LLC to Suzanne M. Gibbons

1309 N. 19th St., $7,000 (commercial building), James E. Flaugher, Executor of the Estate of Philip R. Flaugher to Lisa Weatherford and Dale Anne Tuggle

7950 W. Fourth St., $23,000, James Thompson to Ronald Justice Sr. and Ronald Justice Jr.

Argenta

4416 S. Coulters Mill Road, $480,000, Rebecca J. and Aaron M. Whitfill to Nathanael and Amanda Cordz

Blue Mound

410 Territim Drive, $202,900, Bradley Wagahoff to Madison Craig

Forsyth

766 Christopher Drive, $500,000, Darin and Michelle Duzan to John Yazel

Macon

458/480 W. Eckhardt St., $15,000, Charla Lovelace to Carl and Sandra Derhake

111 Robin Drive, $300,000, Claudia Ann Hatfield, Robert Gene and Michael Steven Brown to Matthew D. and Heather M. England

6503 Kallenbach Road, $535,000, 303 Associates, LLC to Robert L. Disney Jr.

Maroa

116 S. Maple St., $65,000, Hendrian 401K to Richard V. Ernst, Jr.

411 E. Kennedy St., $212,000, Matthew S. and Karen A. Hauersperger to Richard Alan and Linda S. Bielski

Mount Zion

640 N. Whitetail Circle, $100,000, Mark Wells to Blake and Rachelle Wells

125 Covington Ave., $330,000, Nancy Jean Barger to Lloyd D. Samples

715 Pine Court, $40,000, Linnie A. Workman to Kay L. Roney

1391 Mount Zion Pkwy., $650,000 (commercial office), Molly S. Shade as Trustee of the Molly S. Trust dated Nov. 30, 2017 to Flagler & Newton Management, LLC a Florida LLC

715 Pine Court, $40,000, Jeffrey E. Myers to Kay L. Roney

1130 Dee Lee Lane, $147,300, Joellen Larrison to Robert and Mary Swartz

200 North Drive, $120,000, Jason and Morgan E. Bailey to Trevor R. Durand

1635 Fleetwood Court, $190,000, Timothy A. Jr and Catharyn Wortman to Paul W. Doxey and Karen L. Erickson

805 Baker Drive, $154,900, Jenny Johnson to Stephen M. Spade and Krystal Ann Oliver

Oakley

102 W. North St., $62,500, Zachariah H. Bryer to Donald R. Gullett

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.