Decatur

7295 E. US Route 36, $120,000, Land of Lincoln Trust No. 4372 to Kevin R. to Melinda L. Janvrin

190 N. Lake Shore Drive, $96,000, Estate of James T. Rogers and Ester M. Rogers, deceased to Ali Halalipour

38 Ridge Lane Drive, $139,900, Julie Bresnan and Charles Joe Long to Krystalynn Lyden

1237 Jennel Drive, $162,000, Alex J. and Mariah L. Coffman to Christina Dallavia

488 N. 34th St., $121,000, Margie T. Yoder to Andrea Carbonneau

3635 Pleasant View Court, $261,000, Riley and Cierra Everhart to James H. and Jill Giese

307 W. Belle St., $67,088, Bryan Keith Miller II to Laura Snyder

464 W. Prairie Ave., $72,000, Hassan H. and Pamela J. Helm to Kendall R. Beard, Sr

240 Hickorywood Drive, $60,000, Estate of Charlotte Crabtree, a disabled adult to MLIPO2, LLC

1303 E. Whitmer St., $18,000, Bujar Limani and Bujamin Beliu

620 W. Division St., $50,000, Carl J. Dickerson Jr to Tanya Buckner

112 Ridgeway Drive, $115,000, Brian Binion to Kade Hrabak

1148 E. Logan St., $30,000, Stephanie Webb to Six Investment LLC

2423 N. Graceland Ave., $65,000, Alexander J. Grimm to Thompson Julien

545 N. Moffet Ave., $77,500, Cheri O’Brien to Sergio A. Gamez

305 N. Newcastle Drive, $115,000, Janell Ann McKinney to SAAS Properties, LLC

3010 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $1,500,000 (retail), G L H Real Estate, Inc. to Realty Income Illinois Properties, LLC

615 E. Center St., $0, Neighborhood Revitalization to City of Decatur

3 Allen Bend Place, $173,900, Charles A. and Victoria Veech to Melinda Kitchens

1681 W. Riverview Ave., $140,000, Dena Rock aka Dena Doty to SAAS Properties, LLC

105 Elder Lane, $1,000,000, McBride Investors, LLC to Rock It Properties, LLC

3865 N. Constant View Drive, $99,000, Imogene Walker, as Trustee under Declaration of Trust dated April 12, 1994 to Steven Wolter

1035 W. View St., $65,000, Scott L. and Suzanne Holder to Kimberly Rayburn

2902 N. 26th St., $165,000, James Daniel Hutton to Jared Tarrant

240 Shepard Drive, $105,000, Kayla M. Venters to Colton Alexander

3606 Hardy St., $28,000, Doris A. Roundtree to Michelle Guffey

3606 Hardy St., $30,000, Michelle Guffey to Lincoln Land Illinois Land

2317 E. Prairie Ave., $28,500, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Six Investment, LLC

131 Isabella Drive, $77,000, Ebony Burries to Brent M. Jenkins

128 Cobb Ave., $90,000, Shawn Brown to Marilyn Jones

112 Bretton Court, $117,000, Douglas A. Schumann to Jim, Luck and Cheryl McNeely

1513 W. Forest Ave., $35,000, Bradley A. Decicco to Superior Equity Group, LLC

2456 N. Graceland Ave., $120,000, Zachary Drew to Kamilia Ellzey

1528 E. Dickinson Ave., $65,900, Robert R. and Norma J. Corey to Karyn G. Mears

1415 N. University Ave., $35,000, Marilyn N. Smith to The Garrett I. Patterson Irrevocable Trust

2125 E. Prairie St., $28,500, Rachel Starner to Phillip Glosser

545 W. Main St., $97,000 (Apartments – 6 units), INB National Association fka Illinois National Bank to Dynasty Dwellings, LLC

130 Fenway Drive, $150,000, Mari Collins to Patricia Kernstock

3161 Redlich Drive, $130,000, Levi Cole and Anna Nicole Tano to Mikayla Highcock

2909 N. Brush College Road, $1,131,925 (land only), The Micar Company to IAG Investments, LLC

Argenta

601 E. Broadway St., $80,000, Wesley A. and Samantha J. Davenport to Maureen Kaufman

223 Oldweiler Court, $89,900, Jon W. Lung, Jr. to Roseman Investments, LLC

Forsyth

800 W. Forsyth Pkwy/. $425,000, Bryan W. and Jennifer R. Vallier to Paul and Amorkor Sogbodjor

525 Ventura Drive, $220,000, Hope Tucker to Kristine Nebrija

160 Lea Lane, $375,000, Sullivan Developers, LLC to Ziangfeng Meng

177 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $575,000, Jon Czerwinski to Cartus Financial Corporation

177 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $575,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Nicolas and McKenzi Celiz

760 Spyglass Court, $475,000, Samir A. and Meghana S. Patel to Jagtar and Jagmal S. Pawar

Mount Zion

Lot 70 Kays Court, $24,000, Edward C. and Kurt H. Hull as Co-Trustees of the Edward C. Hull Revocable Trust under Agreement dated April 2, 2021 ad to an undivided ½ interest and Yvonne P and Kurt H. Hull as Co-Trustees of the Yvonne P. Hull Revocable Trust under Agreement dated April 2, 2021, as to an undivided ½ interest to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust NO. 7082023

Lot 71 Kays Court, $24,000, Edward C. and Kurt H. Hull as Co-Trustees of the Edward C. Hull Revocable Trust under Agreement dated April 2, 2021 ad to an undivided ½ interest and Yvonne P and Kurt H. Hull as Co-Trustees of the Yvonne P. Hull Revocable Trust under Agreement dated April 2, 2021, as to an undivided ½ interest to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust NO. 7082023

110 Parkington Court, $435,000, Jerry A. Gossett to Bruce Huber

Oreana

1 Sunset Court, $130,000, Kyle Lavern and Joni Logue to Jason R. and Elise J. Allen

5482 Birch Church Road, $480,100, Dustin York to Rory Tipsword

Warrensburg

127 S. Washington St., $110,000, Mark Ryan Davis to Chase Davis

365 E. Main St., $97,000, Chad G. Calhoun to Ashley G. Brackett

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.