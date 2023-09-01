Decatur
7295 E. US Route 36, $120,000, Land of Lincoln Trust No. 4372 to Kevin R. to Melinda L. Janvrin
190 N. Lake Shore Drive, $96,000, Estate of James T. Rogers and Ester M. Rogers, deceased to Ali Halalipour
38 Ridge Lane Drive, $139,900, Julie Bresnan and Charles Joe Long to Krystalynn Lyden
1237 Jennel Drive, $162,000, Alex J. and Mariah L. Coffman to Christina Dallavia
488 N. 34th St., $121,000, Margie T. Yoder to Andrea Carbonneau
3635 Pleasant View Court, $261,000, Riley and Cierra Everhart to James H. and Jill Giese
307 W. Belle St., $67,088, Bryan Keith Miller II to Laura Snyder
464 W. Prairie Ave., $72,000, Hassan H. and Pamela J. Helm to Kendall R. Beard, Sr
240 Hickorywood Drive, $60,000, Estate of Charlotte Crabtree, a disabled adult to MLIPO2, LLC
1303 E. Whitmer St., $18,000, Bujar Limani and Bujamin Beliu
620 W. Division St., $50,000, Carl J. Dickerson Jr to Tanya Buckner
112 Ridgeway Drive, $115,000, Brian Binion to Kade Hrabak
1148 E. Logan St., $30,000, Stephanie Webb to Six Investment LLC
2423 N. Graceland Ave., $65,000, Alexander J. Grimm to Thompson Julien
545 N. Moffet Ave., $77,500, Cheri O’Brien to Sergio A. Gamez
305 N. Newcastle Drive, $115,000, Janell Ann McKinney to SAAS Properties, LLC
3010 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $1,500,000 (retail), G L H Real Estate, Inc. to Realty Income Illinois Properties, LLC
615 E. Center St., $0, Neighborhood Revitalization to City of Decatur
3 Allen Bend Place, $173,900, Charles A. and Victoria Veech to Melinda Kitchens
1681 W. Riverview Ave., $140,000, Dena Rock aka Dena Doty to SAAS Properties, LLC
105 Elder Lane, $1,000,000, McBride Investors, LLC to Rock It Properties, LLC
3865 N. Constant View Drive, $99,000, Imogene Walker, as Trustee under Declaration of Trust dated April 12, 1994 to Steven Wolter
1035 W. View St., $65,000, Scott L. and Suzanne Holder to Kimberly Rayburn
2902 N. 26th St., $165,000, James Daniel Hutton to Jared Tarrant
240 Shepard Drive, $105,000, Kayla M. Venters to Colton Alexander
3606 Hardy St., $28,000, Doris A. Roundtree to Michelle Guffey
3606 Hardy St., $30,000, Michelle Guffey to Lincoln Land Illinois Land
2317 E. Prairie Ave., $28,500, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Six Investment, LLC
131 Isabella Drive, $77,000, Ebony Burries to Brent M. Jenkins
128 Cobb Ave., $90,000, Shawn Brown to Marilyn Jones
112 Bretton Court, $117,000, Douglas A. Schumann to Jim, Luck and Cheryl McNeely
1513 W. Forest Ave., $35,000, Bradley A. Decicco to Superior Equity Group, LLC
2456 N. Graceland Ave., $120,000, Zachary Drew to Kamilia Ellzey
1528 E. Dickinson Ave., $65,900, Robert R. and Norma J. Corey to Karyn G. Mears
1415 N. University Ave., $35,000, Marilyn N. Smith to The Garrett I. Patterson Irrevocable Trust
2125 E. Prairie St., $28,500, Rachel Starner to Phillip Glosser
545 W. Main St., $97,000 (Apartments – 6 units), INB National Association fka Illinois National Bank to Dynasty Dwellings, LLC
130 Fenway Drive, $150,000, Mari Collins to Patricia Kernstock
3161 Redlich Drive, $130,000, Levi Cole and Anna Nicole Tano to Mikayla Highcock
2909 N. Brush College Road, $1,131,925 (land only), The Micar Company to IAG Investments, LLC
Argenta
601 E. Broadway St., $80,000, Wesley A. and Samantha J. Davenport to Maureen Kaufman
223 Oldweiler Court, $89,900, Jon W. Lung, Jr. to Roseman Investments, LLC
Forsyth
800 W. Forsyth Pkwy/. $425,000, Bryan W. and Jennifer R. Vallier to Paul and Amorkor Sogbodjor
525 Ventura Drive, $220,000, Hope Tucker to Kristine Nebrija
160 Lea Lane, $375,000, Sullivan Developers, LLC to Ziangfeng Meng
177 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $575,000, Jon Czerwinski to Cartus Financial Corporation
177 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $575,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Nicolas and McKenzi Celiz
760 Spyglass Court, $475,000, Samir A. and Meghana S. Patel to Jagtar and Jagmal S. Pawar
Mount Zion
Lot 70 Kays Court, $24,000, Edward C. and Kurt H. Hull as Co-Trustees of the Edward C. Hull Revocable Trust under Agreement dated April 2, 2021 ad to an undivided ½ interest and Yvonne P and Kurt H. Hull as Co-Trustees of the Yvonne P. Hull Revocable Trust under Agreement dated April 2, 2021, as to an undivided ½ interest to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust NO. 7082023
Lot 71 Kays Court, $24,000, Edward C. and Kurt H. Hull as Co-Trustees of the Edward C. Hull Revocable Trust under Agreement dated April 2, 2021 ad to an undivided ½ interest and Yvonne P and Kurt H. Hull as Co-Trustees of the Yvonne P. Hull Revocable Trust under Agreement dated April 2, 2021, as to an undivided ½ interest to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust NO. 7082023
110 Parkington Court, $435,000, Jerry A. Gossett to Bruce Huber
Oreana
1 Sunset Court, $130,000, Kyle Lavern and Joni Logue to Jason R. and Elise J. Allen
5482 Birch Church Road, $480,100, Dustin York to Rory Tipsword
Warrensburg
127 S. Washington St., $110,000, Mark Ryan Davis to Chase Davis
365 E. Main St., $97,000, Chad G. Calhoun to Ashley G. Brackett
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.