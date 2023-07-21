Decatur

1222 W. Grand Ave., $1,200,000 (industrial), George L. Miller, Trustee to Rising Newco, LLC

140 S. Wyckles Road, $50,000 (industrial), George L. Miller, Trustee to Rising Newco, LLC

220 S. Delmar Ave., $139,500, Bert H. Sturgis II to Todd and Cynthia Warrick

4687 W. Main St., $76,000, Cheryl A. Scott to Kaela L. Durbin

19 Grays Lane, $88,000, Estate of Earl L. Bollhorst to Marty Peters

3468 N. MacArthur Road, $134,900, David and Kimberly Chaney to Terraneous Buckley

2540 E. Prairie St., $19,000, Kendra K. Gilman to Silver Lining Units LLC

907 N. Fairlawn Ave., $65,000, Robert and Molly Baker to Michael Lee and Frances Smith

28 Phillips Drive, $118,500, Barbara A. Androff to Melissa Nicole Moody

2501 E. Main St., $20,000, Tim Pyles to Courtney A. Dorsey

1425 Semor Drive, $132,000, Thomas E. Autenrieth to Melinda Kitchens

1260 E. Willard Ave., $11,000, Bonnie Eller to Trenton Ward

1029 E. Cleveland Ave., $12,000, Gary Lynn Drake to Eat 1031, LLC

3304 Nancy Road, $106,000, Christopher Vaughan to Christina Entler

2088 N. Charles St., $18,000, Joyce E. Gillespie to David Chaney

5570 Union School Road, $170,000, Dylan Robinson to Paul Lynch

590 E. Elwin Road, $136,000, Richard Lee Knecht to Theresa Reynolds

2123 S. Windsor Road, $125,000, Timothy Lane to Michael Williams

1615 S. Calumet Road, $94,000, Steven S. Brown and Dorothy F. Brown as Co-Trustees of the Seven and Dorothy Brown Revocable Living Trust dated May, 6, 2008, ℅ Rick L. Brown, sole Trustee to Colin Voiles

204 N. Summit Ave., $235,000, Daniel R. Miller to Walter E. Finley

1254 E. Lake Shore Drive, $25,000, First Med Wealth Management Company, Successor Trustee of the Joint Declaration of Trust of John C. and Carma G. Snyder dated Aug. 12, 1983 to Prairie State Bank Trust 1095

400 N. Oakcrest Ave., $30,000, Sheila Fawcett to Jessie and Melissa Woodard

113 Graceland Court, $107,000, Francita L. Harvey to Terentius Booker

3312 E. Orchard Drive, $37,000, Solid Rock Holdings, LLC to BP Assets, LLC

3127 Saint Andrews Drive, $170,000, Jeffrey Ayers to Margaret M. Wienke

2790 S. Franklin Street Road, $213,000, Kimberly Dawn, Shelby and Hale Dillon Logan to Brandon Atkins and Kori Morstatter

3350 S. Twin Bridge Road, $449,000, Stephanie F. Tanksley to Devonand Tiffany Euler Simpson

4421 Waterford Court, $233,500, Diane S. Sullivan to Carolyn L. Allin

4885 Arbor Court, $175,500, Carolyn L. Allin to Velma White

24 Wyoming Drive, $40,000, William R.B. and Chad E. Wooters to Brittany Phillips and Gabriel Leon

210 Shutter Drive, $150,000, Hao V. Le and Tham Dang to Thuy Nguyen

1390 W. Macon St., $71,000, Evin J. Peters to Joseph Wharton

66 Eastmoreland Drive, $397,500, Edward and Janice Swope to Edward and Katrina Paschal Grzegorski

1552 N. Monroe St., $13,900, Foreclosure Management Services, LLC to Crystal Dunamis Group, LLC

1725 W. Olive St., $105,000, Dorothy Mae Tish ℅ Duane Michael Tish to Terrance Norwood

1706 N. 31st St., $20,000, Michael Karasis to Dalton Hilligoss

1552 E. Locust St., $1,400,000 (31 parcels), Halahan Properties, LLC to Family Lease, LLC, an Arizona Limited Liability Company

8165 Burgett Drive, $260,000, Jerrold R. and Rebecca Buchanan to Sharon K. Law

1702 E. Clay St., $0 (office), Hickory Point Bank and Trust, an Illinois State Bank to A.O.A. of Decatur, Inc.

1757 N. Folk St., $14,900, Estate of Evelyn Jean Moody to Bert H. Sturgis II

716 S. 17th St., $18,425, Chicago Title Land Trust Co. to James R. Van Meter Sr.

2262 W. Woodbine Drive, $151,400, Robert and Audrey Menzies to Jennifer A. Hansen

1489 W. Riverview Ave., $80,000, Jeffrey L. Shade to John E. and Tanya K. Kelly

731 W. Main St., $90,000, Too Easy Realty, LLC to Greysteele Properties, LLC

701 W. Prairie Ave., $159,897 (apartments-6 units), Too Easy Realty, LLC to Greysteele Properties, LLC

3826 N. Constant View Drive, $97,500, Robert Monroe and Beverly Storm to Jonathan Lyon

16 Dakota Drive, $111,000, Marie M. Baumgartner to Jeremy M. Penny

956 E. Curtis St., $4,351, New Chicago Investments, LLC to Selvam Durairaj and Lydia Celina

711 Millstream Place, $90,500, Joelene D. Grider to Eric C. and Angela L. Rauckman

2173 Longwood Court, $145,000, Arthur P. and Judith K. Richard to Marcel Johnson and Amanda McGlade

250 E. Melrose Court, $105,150, Federal National Mortgage Association a/k/a Fannie Mae to Brandon J. Elliott

1240 W. Scotch Pine Court, $210,123, David Wayne and Ruth Ann Jackson to Aaron and Hannah Batchelder

4365 Huston Hills Road, $186,000, Jennifer Gideon, Jason Buttz, Kathleen Arnold, William F. Cogan II, Marty Cogan and Mary Kathleen Cogan to Craig Hauck

19 Greenridge Drive, $131,000, Mary M. Hunt Family Protection Trust dated Nov. 2, 2010, ℅ Teresa M. Hunt to Roger E. Griffith

4023 N. Arthur Court, $160,000, Brandon Pratt to Holly Vanmatre and Clint Paradee

1437 W. Riverview Ave., $172,400, Cassidy Krause to Richard and Sarah Kottich

1720 N. 33rd St., $63,000, Adam and Amanda Zarobinski to Ronald and Danielle Lewis

2602 N. Morgan St., $70,000 (office), Phil Cochran Investments, LLC to BB Properties, LLC

2 Parsons Lane, $600,000, Elizabeth J. Hein to Christopher and Christina Entler

1877 Shady Crest St., $69,000, Charlotte R. Ford to Kenneth Danielson

3951 N. Skippy Drive, $74,000, Darrick Hulva to Michael Steven and Shara D. Oyler

404 S. 23rd St., $40,000, Eric C. and Holly L. Mowry to Sondra Hastings

225 Cobb Ave., $165,000, Casey S. and Christina A. Wilen to Andy D. Baldwin and Rachael Croy

3923 W. Center St., $41,000, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its Individual Capacity but solely as Owner Trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust to Dirk C. and Jennifer R. Hanson

140 N. 33rd St., $105,000, Sondra Hastings to Eric C. and Angela L. Rauckman

228 N. Oakdale Blvd., $123,900, Chad A. and Suzanne Barker to INAPO, LLC

15 Seventh Drive, $54,000, Deborah K. Kraft to Kanyen, LLC

105 Cardinal Drive, $325,000, Timothy A. and Kristina R. Canaday to Shane E. and Jessica A. Gordon

3985 E. Harrison Ave., $740,000 (business), Continental Carbonic Products, Inc.to Harrison Decatur, Inc.

1637 N. Main St., $22,500, Jerry and Christine Koshinski to Lydia Cole and Vernon Reed

1362 S. Silas St., $39,900, Tobias J. Matus to Kanyen LLC

1955 Reserve Way, $675,000, Jeffrey M. and Tara J. Ulis to Thomas Rutherford

1 Calumet Road, $86,500, Emberly Crystan Faye and Jonathan Skinner to Tristin Garrett

4512 E. Rosewood Road, $83,575, Troy M. and Julie A. Smith to Cade William and Brandon Douglas Sloan

1561 W. Riverview Ave., $90,000, Adam and Shannon Ham to Paul Jerome House IV

8 Allen Bend Drive, $235,000, Estate of Mary L. Dwyer, deceased to Kelly Gagnon

2280 W. Ravina Park Road, $175,000, Jacob D. and Doris A. Bingaman Trust dated March 19, 2008 to Morris and Carol Tatum

1162 S. 44th St., $10,900, Brandee N. Carver and Nick Mendenall to Carlos Ortega

1468 N. Monroe St., $21,000, Demas Johnson to Cassandra E. Robertson

3155 E. Mound Road, $321,000 (group home), J & J Maupin Enterprises, Inc. to ZACAM, LLC

7795 W. Main St., $154,900, Dennis Drew to Ernest and Mistie Rodriguez

11 Eastmoreland Place, $164,800, V. Louise Wickline to Daphne Marie Bowman

422 W. William St., $150,000, Nancy S. Hayes Funk to Jacoby Wheeler

313 Southmoreland Place, $240,000, Williams A. Alejo and Kiangsy L. Palmini to Gail K. Hair Living Trust dated Nov. 8, 2016

1544 N. Taylor Ave., $27,000, Heather Nicole Emmerich to Six Investment, LLC

2385 N. Kenwood Court, $195,900, Terry and Nadine Watkins to Brylin Turnbo

2031 W. Ravina Park Road, $3,158,000 (group homes), Jeremy R. Maupin to ZACAM, LLC also includes: 4128 Turner Drive, Decatur; 1840 S. Fairview Ave., Decatur; 1310 N. Summit Ave., Decatur; 510 Wagoner Drive, Mount Zion; 220 Michael Ave., Decatur; 2674 Burgener Drive, Decatur; 260 Lucille Ave., Forsyth

1541 W. Forest Ave., $110,000, Portia Wilder to SAAS Properties, LLC

3565 Hummingbird Drive, $92,000, Chase R. Spitzet to Arianna Fane and Tariq Smith

1721 E. Main St., $3,000, Mark E. McKown, deceased, c/o Melton E. McKown to Kathy L. Graves

1352 E. Logan St., $13,000, Aspen Growth IV, LLC to Charles Taylor

850 Sarah Drive, $135,000, Tanner Falk to Beverly Cooper

68 Fairview Place, $89,900, Bourne Enterprises, LLC – Series I to Jordan Walker

1060 S. Bear Road, $175,000 (Industrial), Hickory Point Bank and Trust, FSB, as Trustee under Trust No. 0226 dated April 27, 2001 to Advanced Disposal Services Midwest, LLC

1855 S. 34th Place, $37,000, Macon County Sheriff to Jessica Schiro

3274 Bluebird Drive, $75,000, Hazem Darwish to Mireya Zarazua Aguas

925 W. Olive St., $25,000, William Fuess to Timothy Thomann

14 Montez Drive, $156,000, Teresa A. Edwards-Mell and Ronald D. Gillespy to Roger D. and Debbie K. Patton

4787 Arbor Court, $190,000, Stephanie Idle, Karen Hernandez and Cheri Briggs to Candace Joy Brown

810 S. Green Meadow Drive, $145,000, Jaimie Lea Lane to Kaleigh Larrick

4084 N. Camelot Drive, $99,900, Roger D. and Debbie K. Patton to Aimee Holman

39 E. Carroll Drive, $70,100, Marsha V. McArthur to Matthew P. Wolter

2031 E. Damon Ave., $43,000, Ruby E. Schoneman to Brian Burcham

35 Grays Lane, $36,000, Leigh Ann Allen to Edith Elena Navarrete Carbajal and Jose Fernando Ramirez Perez

163 Westdale Place, $164,900, Amy Catron to Douglas D. and Cassidy N. Houser

2003 E. Lincoln Ave., $15,000, Adam H. Willms to Edwina Kaye Berry

404 S. Westlawn Ave., $165,000, Marie J. Vercellino to Bonnie K. O’Guinn

328 W. Eldorado St., $50,000 (shopping center), Estate of Susan B. Clark, deceased, c/o Todd R. Janes to Jeffrey Tholen

Craycroft Pkwy., $60,000 (land only), MDA Development Holdings, LLC to Joseph and Renee Wisher

461 W. Division St., $51,500, Steve Kelton to Penny Prince

5635 W. Main St., $149,000, Paul S. Parenti to John Heckman

4786 Arbor Court, $164,800, Maria S. Jacobs to Gigi M. Langhauser

1315 S. Jasper St., $67,000, Brandon Elliott to Gene M. Hensley

1745 S. 44th St., $50,000 (land only), Key Properties, LLC to Dale L. Cammon CLU M Holdings Pension Plan

360 E. Mueller Court, $25,000 (land only), Terry L. and Kassie L. Landry to Decatur Management Services, LLC

3883 E. Fulton Ave., $112,000, Patsy Ann Martin to Jerry and Tina McKee

2368 E. Wood St., $54,250, Ernest C. Aragon Family Trust dated Oct. 17, 1990 to William J. and Nancy K. Mueller

3225 N. Brett Ave., $60,500, The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, an Officer of the United States to Kanyen, LLC

4700 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $7,100,000 (apartments-144 units), Tilden Bristol Gardens Apartments, LLC to Bristol Gardens Harmony Housing, LLC

263 E. Christine Drive, $250,000 (apartments-6 units), Construction & Property Investors, Inc. to Newt Investments, LLC

3950 Northeast Court Drive, $60,100, Macon County Sheriff to Andrew R. Hendrian

Argenta

245 E. Prairie St., $193,000, Richard G. Little and Lisa Anderson to Makayla Smullin

Blue Mound

9672 W. Andrews Street Road, $100,000, Dalton Joseph Younker to Tyler Kapper

Boody

6245 S. Route 48, $110,587, Macon County Sheriff to Dennis Drew

5909 S. Route 48, $7,000 (land only), Kevin Woodroff to Russell R. Henderson

Dalton City

3871 E. Kraft Road, $285,000, Ray Inman to Tyler Anderson

8355 Goodwin Circle, $509,000, Keith E. and Laura A. Oliger to Cartus Financial Corporation

9434 Weidner Road, $105,000, Justin VanDeventer to Jamie VanDeventer

8665 Country Side Drive, $310,000, Donna L. Myers to Spencer and Caitlyn Garner

Forsyth

161 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $733,782, Horve Developers, LLC to Chad N. Mitchell

10 Hickory Point Court, $378,000, Kathryn and Tony Stanley to Scott A. Smith

607 Lauren Lane, $250,000, Curtis and Abby Kirk to Kelley and Samantha Crawford

60 Hickory Point Court, $227,000, Cameron E. Ferguson to Brian Smith

931 W. Forsyth Road, $272,500, Matthew S. Wilton to Armando and Beatriz Amaya

119 Shadow Ridge Court, $495,000, Roger E. and Rebecca A. Gates to Matthew Steven and Kasie Wilton

706 Stevens Creek Blvd., $550,000, Aftab H. Jafri and Lubna Zaidi to Stephanie M. Oyler

Macon

315 W. Hight St., $80,000, Samuel W. House to Megan Fonner

157 W. Andrews St., $59,000, Betty Klay to William R. and Emily Burcham

Maroa

402 W. Jackson St., $84,000, Bradley M. and Kelly Brown to Matthew Crawford

118 Montgomery Court, $112,000, Sherry L. Griffet to Melissa Novak

308 N. Walnut St., $90,000, Steven A. Nihiser to Justin Obzut and Sarah Black

Mount Zion

9 Southbrooke Place, $387,000, Mitchell H. and Amy C. Schultz to Kathryn Stanley

560 Fawn Court, $155,000, Kent B. Dixson to Luis Xavier Soler Beauchamp and Jashira Marie Martinez Torres

1430 E. Roberts St., $395,000, Malinda M. Jackson to Glen O. Schwass Jr.

1630 Fleetwood Court, $205,000, James D. and Cynthia Park to Curtis and Abby Kirk

1240 Westside Drive, $132,500, Christopher A. and Deborah A. Wing to Robert and Cheryl Gilman

320 W. Roberts St., $170,000, Brian and Brande Plank to Martin Gaffney

1225 Woodland Drive, $3,550,000 (nursing home), Heritage Manor Real Estate, LLC, Mount Zion, A Series of Heritage Manor Real Estate, LLC to Mount Zion 1225 Realty LLC

1373 Mount Zion Pkwy., $160,000, Jack O’Riley to George Tyrolt

4785 Tara Way, $370,000, Casey Coon Real Estate, LLC to Nicholas White

Niantic

652 Roy Snead Road, $168,900, Noah J. Wolpert to Jacquelyn S. Manicki

Oreana

208 Rayjon Drive, $120,000, Amanda Crabtree to Jakob and Reagan Prater

16 Park Court, $250,000, Thomas E. and Cheyenne N. Altig to Charles F. Cox, Jr

Warrensburg

222 E. Hamilton St., $30,000, Stacey Wenskunas to Nicholas Weaver

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.