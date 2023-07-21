Decatur
1222 W. Grand Ave., $1,200,000 (industrial), George L. Miller, Trustee to Rising Newco, LLC
140 S. Wyckles Road, $50,000 (industrial), George L. Miller, Trustee to Rising Newco, LLC
220 S. Delmar Ave., $139,500, Bert H. Sturgis II to Todd and Cynthia Warrick
4687 W. Main St., $76,000, Cheryl A. Scott to Kaela L. Durbin
19 Grays Lane, $88,000, Estate of Earl L. Bollhorst to Marty Peters
3468 N. MacArthur Road, $134,900, David and Kimberly Chaney to Terraneous Buckley
2540 E. Prairie St., $19,000, Kendra K. Gilman to Silver Lining Units LLC
907 N. Fairlawn Ave., $65,000, Robert and Molly Baker to Michael Lee and Frances Smith
People are also reading…
28 Phillips Drive, $118,500, Barbara A. Androff to Melissa Nicole Moody
2501 E. Main St., $20,000, Tim Pyles to Courtney A. Dorsey
1425 Semor Drive, $132,000, Thomas E. Autenrieth to Melinda Kitchens
1260 E. Willard Ave., $11,000, Bonnie Eller to Trenton Ward
1029 E. Cleveland Ave., $12,000, Gary Lynn Drake to Eat 1031, LLC
3304 Nancy Road, $106,000, Christopher Vaughan to Christina Entler
2088 N. Charles St., $18,000, Joyce E. Gillespie to David Chaney
5570 Union School Road, $170,000, Dylan Robinson to Paul Lynch
590 E. Elwin Road, $136,000, Richard Lee Knecht to Theresa Reynolds
2123 S. Windsor Road, $125,000, Timothy Lane to Michael Williams
1615 S. Calumet Road, $94,000, Steven S. Brown and Dorothy F. Brown as Co-Trustees of the Seven and Dorothy Brown Revocable Living Trust dated May, 6, 2008, ℅ Rick L. Brown, sole Trustee to Colin Voiles
204 N. Summit Ave., $235,000, Daniel R. Miller to Walter E. Finley
1254 E. Lake Shore Drive, $25,000, First Med Wealth Management Company, Successor Trustee of the Joint Declaration of Trust of John C. and Carma G. Snyder dated Aug. 12, 1983 to Prairie State Bank Trust 1095
400 N. Oakcrest Ave., $30,000, Sheila Fawcett to Jessie and Melissa Woodard
113 Graceland Court, $107,000, Francita L. Harvey to Terentius Booker
3312 E. Orchard Drive, $37,000, Solid Rock Holdings, LLC to BP Assets, LLC
3127 Saint Andrews Drive, $170,000, Jeffrey Ayers to Margaret M. Wienke
2790 S. Franklin Street Road, $213,000, Kimberly Dawn, Shelby and Hale Dillon Logan to Brandon Atkins and Kori Morstatter
3350 S. Twin Bridge Road, $449,000, Stephanie F. Tanksley to Devonand Tiffany Euler Simpson
4421 Waterford Court, $233,500, Diane S. Sullivan to Carolyn L. Allin
4885 Arbor Court, $175,500, Carolyn L. Allin to Velma White
24 Wyoming Drive, $40,000, William R.B. and Chad E. Wooters to Brittany Phillips and Gabriel Leon
210 Shutter Drive, $150,000, Hao V. Le and Tham Dang to Thuy Nguyen
1390 W. Macon St., $71,000, Evin J. Peters to Joseph Wharton
66 Eastmoreland Drive, $397,500, Edward and Janice Swope to Edward and Katrina Paschal Grzegorski
1552 N. Monroe St., $13,900, Foreclosure Management Services, LLC to Crystal Dunamis Group, LLC
1725 W. Olive St., $105,000, Dorothy Mae Tish ℅ Duane Michael Tish to Terrance Norwood
1706 N. 31st St., $20,000, Michael Karasis to Dalton Hilligoss
1552 E. Locust St., $1,400,000 (31 parcels), Halahan Properties, LLC to Family Lease, LLC, an Arizona Limited Liability Company
8165 Burgett Drive, $260,000, Jerrold R. and Rebecca Buchanan to Sharon K. Law
1702 E. Clay St., $0 (office), Hickory Point Bank and Trust, an Illinois State Bank to A.O.A. of Decatur, Inc.
1757 N. Folk St., $14,900, Estate of Evelyn Jean Moody to Bert H. Sturgis II
716 S. 17th St., $18,425, Chicago Title Land Trust Co. to James R. Van Meter Sr.
2262 W. Woodbine Drive, $151,400, Robert and Audrey Menzies to Jennifer A. Hansen
1489 W. Riverview Ave., $80,000, Jeffrey L. Shade to John E. and Tanya K. Kelly
731 W. Main St., $90,000, Too Easy Realty, LLC to Greysteele Properties, LLC
701 W. Prairie Ave., $159,897 (apartments-6 units), Too Easy Realty, LLC to Greysteele Properties, LLC
3826 N. Constant View Drive, $97,500, Robert Monroe and Beverly Storm to Jonathan Lyon
16 Dakota Drive, $111,000, Marie M. Baumgartner to Jeremy M. Penny
956 E. Curtis St., $4,351, New Chicago Investments, LLC to Selvam Durairaj and Lydia Celina
711 Millstream Place, $90,500, Joelene D. Grider to Eric C. and Angela L. Rauckman
2173 Longwood Court, $145,000, Arthur P. and Judith K. Richard to Marcel Johnson and Amanda McGlade
250 E. Melrose Court, $105,150, Federal National Mortgage Association a/k/a Fannie Mae to Brandon J. Elliott
1240 W. Scotch Pine Court, $210,123, David Wayne and Ruth Ann Jackson to Aaron and Hannah Batchelder
4365 Huston Hills Road, $186,000, Jennifer Gideon, Jason Buttz, Kathleen Arnold, William F. Cogan II, Marty Cogan and Mary Kathleen Cogan to Craig Hauck
19 Greenridge Drive, $131,000, Mary M. Hunt Family Protection Trust dated Nov. 2, 2010, ℅ Teresa M. Hunt to Roger E. Griffith
4023 N. Arthur Court, $160,000, Brandon Pratt to Holly Vanmatre and Clint Paradee
1437 W. Riverview Ave., $172,400, Cassidy Krause to Richard and Sarah Kottich
1720 N. 33rd St., $63,000, Adam and Amanda Zarobinski to Ronald and Danielle Lewis
2602 N. Morgan St., $70,000 (office), Phil Cochran Investments, LLC to BB Properties, LLC
2 Parsons Lane, $600,000, Elizabeth J. Hein to Christopher and Christina Entler
1877 Shady Crest St., $69,000, Charlotte R. Ford to Kenneth Danielson
3951 N. Skippy Drive, $74,000, Darrick Hulva to Michael Steven and Shara D. Oyler
404 S. 23rd St., $40,000, Eric C. and Holly L. Mowry to Sondra Hastings
225 Cobb Ave., $165,000, Casey S. and Christina A. Wilen to Andy D. Baldwin and Rachael Croy
3923 W. Center St., $41,000, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its Individual Capacity but solely as Owner Trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust to Dirk C. and Jennifer R. Hanson
140 N. 33rd St., $105,000, Sondra Hastings to Eric C. and Angela L. Rauckman
228 N. Oakdale Blvd., $123,900, Chad A. and Suzanne Barker to INAPO, LLC
15 Seventh Drive, $54,000, Deborah K. Kraft to Kanyen, LLC
105 Cardinal Drive, $325,000, Timothy A. and Kristina R. Canaday to Shane E. and Jessica A. Gordon
3985 E. Harrison Ave., $740,000 (business), Continental Carbonic Products, Inc.to Harrison Decatur, Inc.
1637 N. Main St., $22,500, Jerry and Christine Koshinski to Lydia Cole and Vernon Reed
1362 S. Silas St., $39,900, Tobias J. Matus to Kanyen LLC
1955 Reserve Way, $675,000, Jeffrey M. and Tara J. Ulis to Thomas Rutherford
1 Calumet Road, $86,500, Emberly Crystan Faye and Jonathan Skinner to Tristin Garrett
4512 E. Rosewood Road, $83,575, Troy M. and Julie A. Smith to Cade William and Brandon Douglas Sloan
1561 W. Riverview Ave., $90,000, Adam and Shannon Ham to Paul Jerome House IV
8 Allen Bend Drive, $235,000, Estate of Mary L. Dwyer, deceased to Kelly Gagnon
2280 W. Ravina Park Road, $175,000, Jacob D. and Doris A. Bingaman Trust dated March 19, 2008 to Morris and Carol Tatum
1162 S. 44th St., $10,900, Brandee N. Carver and Nick Mendenall to Carlos Ortega
1468 N. Monroe St., $21,000, Demas Johnson to Cassandra E. Robertson
3155 E. Mound Road, $321,000 (group home), J & J Maupin Enterprises, Inc. to ZACAM, LLC
7795 W. Main St., $154,900, Dennis Drew to Ernest and Mistie Rodriguez
11 Eastmoreland Place, $164,800, V. Louise Wickline to Daphne Marie Bowman
422 W. William St., $150,000, Nancy S. Hayes Funk to Jacoby Wheeler
313 Southmoreland Place, $240,000, Williams A. Alejo and Kiangsy L. Palmini to Gail K. Hair Living Trust dated Nov. 8, 2016
1544 N. Taylor Ave., $27,000, Heather Nicole Emmerich to Six Investment, LLC
2385 N. Kenwood Court, $195,900, Terry and Nadine Watkins to Brylin Turnbo
2031 W. Ravina Park Road, $3,158,000 (group homes), Jeremy R. Maupin to ZACAM, LLC also includes: 4128 Turner Drive, Decatur; 1840 S. Fairview Ave., Decatur; 1310 N. Summit Ave., Decatur; 510 Wagoner Drive, Mount Zion; 220 Michael Ave., Decatur; 2674 Burgener Drive, Decatur; 260 Lucille Ave., Forsyth
1541 W. Forest Ave., $110,000, Portia Wilder to SAAS Properties, LLC
3565 Hummingbird Drive, $92,000, Chase R. Spitzet to Arianna Fane and Tariq Smith
1721 E. Main St., $3,000, Mark E. McKown, deceased, c/o Melton E. McKown to Kathy L. Graves
1352 E. Logan St., $13,000, Aspen Growth IV, LLC to Charles Taylor
850 Sarah Drive, $135,000, Tanner Falk to Beverly Cooper
68 Fairview Place, $89,900, Bourne Enterprises, LLC – Series I to Jordan Walker
1060 S. Bear Road, $175,000 (Industrial), Hickory Point Bank and Trust, FSB, as Trustee under Trust No. 0226 dated April 27, 2001 to Advanced Disposal Services Midwest, LLC
1855 S. 34th Place, $37,000, Macon County Sheriff to Jessica Schiro
3274 Bluebird Drive, $75,000, Hazem Darwish to Mireya Zarazua Aguas
925 W. Olive St., $25,000, William Fuess to Timothy Thomann
14 Montez Drive, $156,000, Teresa A. Edwards-Mell and Ronald D. Gillespy to Roger D. and Debbie K. Patton
4787 Arbor Court, $190,000, Stephanie Idle, Karen Hernandez and Cheri Briggs to Candace Joy Brown
810 S. Green Meadow Drive, $145,000, Jaimie Lea Lane to Kaleigh Larrick
4084 N. Camelot Drive, $99,900, Roger D. and Debbie K. Patton to Aimee Holman
39 E. Carroll Drive, $70,100, Marsha V. McArthur to Matthew P. Wolter
2031 E. Damon Ave., $43,000, Ruby E. Schoneman to Brian Burcham
35 Grays Lane, $36,000, Leigh Ann Allen to Edith Elena Navarrete Carbajal and Jose Fernando Ramirez Perez
163 Westdale Place, $164,900, Amy Catron to Douglas D. and Cassidy N. Houser
2003 E. Lincoln Ave., $15,000, Adam H. Willms to Edwina Kaye Berry
404 S. Westlawn Ave., $165,000, Marie J. Vercellino to Bonnie K. O’Guinn
328 W. Eldorado St., $50,000 (shopping center), Estate of Susan B. Clark, deceased, c/o Todd R. Janes to Jeffrey Tholen
Craycroft Pkwy., $60,000 (land only), MDA Development Holdings, LLC to Joseph and Renee Wisher
461 W. Division St., $51,500, Steve Kelton to Penny Prince
5635 W. Main St., $149,000, Paul S. Parenti to John Heckman
4786 Arbor Court, $164,800, Maria S. Jacobs to Gigi M. Langhauser
1315 S. Jasper St., $67,000, Brandon Elliott to Gene M. Hensley
1745 S. 44th St., $50,000 (land only), Key Properties, LLC to Dale L. Cammon CLU M Holdings Pension Plan
360 E. Mueller Court, $25,000 (land only), Terry L. and Kassie L. Landry to Decatur Management Services, LLC
3883 E. Fulton Ave., $112,000, Patsy Ann Martin to Jerry and Tina McKee
2368 E. Wood St., $54,250, Ernest C. Aragon Family Trust dated Oct. 17, 1990 to William J. and Nancy K. Mueller
3225 N. Brett Ave., $60,500, The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, an Officer of the United States to Kanyen, LLC
4700 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $7,100,000 (apartments-144 units), Tilden Bristol Gardens Apartments, LLC to Bristol Gardens Harmony Housing, LLC
263 E. Christine Drive, $250,000 (apartments-6 units), Construction & Property Investors, Inc. to Newt Investments, LLC
3950 Northeast Court Drive, $60,100, Macon County Sheriff to Andrew R. Hendrian
Argenta
245 E. Prairie St., $193,000, Richard G. Little and Lisa Anderson to Makayla Smullin
Blue Mound
9672 W. Andrews Street Road, $100,000, Dalton Joseph Younker to Tyler Kapper
Boody
6245 S. Route 48, $110,587, Macon County Sheriff to Dennis Drew
5909 S. Route 48, $7,000 (land only), Kevin Woodroff to Russell R. Henderson
Dalton City
3871 E. Kraft Road, $285,000, Ray Inman to Tyler Anderson
8355 Goodwin Circle, $509,000, Keith E. and Laura A. Oliger to Cartus Financial Corporation
9434 Weidner Road, $105,000, Justin VanDeventer to Jamie VanDeventer
8665 Country Side Drive, $310,000, Donna L. Myers to Spencer and Caitlyn Garner
Forsyth
161 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $733,782, Horve Developers, LLC to Chad N. Mitchell
10 Hickory Point Court, $378,000, Kathryn and Tony Stanley to Scott A. Smith
607 Lauren Lane, $250,000, Curtis and Abby Kirk to Kelley and Samantha Crawford
60 Hickory Point Court, $227,000, Cameron E. Ferguson to Brian Smith
931 W. Forsyth Road, $272,500, Matthew S. Wilton to Armando and Beatriz Amaya
119 Shadow Ridge Court, $495,000, Roger E. and Rebecca A. Gates to Matthew Steven and Kasie Wilton
706 Stevens Creek Blvd., $550,000, Aftab H. Jafri and Lubna Zaidi to Stephanie M. Oyler
Macon
315 W. Hight St., $80,000, Samuel W. House to Megan Fonner
157 W. Andrews St., $59,000, Betty Klay to William R. and Emily Burcham
Maroa
402 W. Jackson St., $84,000, Bradley M. and Kelly Brown to Matthew Crawford
118 Montgomery Court, $112,000, Sherry L. Griffet to Melissa Novak
308 N. Walnut St., $90,000, Steven A. Nihiser to Justin Obzut and Sarah Black
Mount Zion
9 Southbrooke Place, $387,000, Mitchell H. and Amy C. Schultz to Kathryn Stanley
560 Fawn Court, $155,000, Kent B. Dixson to Luis Xavier Soler Beauchamp and Jashira Marie Martinez Torres
1430 E. Roberts St., $395,000, Malinda M. Jackson to Glen O. Schwass Jr.
1630 Fleetwood Court, $205,000, James D. and Cynthia Park to Curtis and Abby Kirk
1240 Westside Drive, $132,500, Christopher A. and Deborah A. Wing to Robert and Cheryl Gilman
320 W. Roberts St., $170,000, Brian and Brande Plank to Martin Gaffney
1225 Woodland Drive, $3,550,000 (nursing home), Heritage Manor Real Estate, LLC, Mount Zion, A Series of Heritage Manor Real Estate, LLC to Mount Zion 1225 Realty LLC
1373 Mount Zion Pkwy., $160,000, Jack O’Riley to George Tyrolt
4785 Tara Way, $370,000, Casey Coon Real Estate, LLC to Nicholas White
Niantic
652 Roy Snead Road, $168,900, Noah J. Wolpert to Jacquelyn S. Manicki
Oreana
208 Rayjon Drive, $120,000, Amanda Crabtree to Jakob and Reagan Prater
16 Park Court, $250,000, Thomas E. and Cheyenne N. Altig to Charles F. Cox, Jr
Warrensburg
222 E. Hamilton St., $30,000, Stacey Wenskunas to Nicholas Weaver
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.