Decatur
1730 E. Main St., $10,000, Kelly Parton to Beatriz A. Gomez and Juan Bornelas
85 Pennsylvania Drive, $162,500, Mariah Hartrich to Piraino Properties, LLC
2636 Forest Crest Road, $150,000, Kristopher D. Thompson to Joshua Frost and Cassandra A. Baggett
1751 E. Johns Ave., $21,000, Sarah Copple to Arsenal Property, LCC
3244 E. Oakwood Ave., $180,000, Shirley J. and Christina Lyn York to Joel C. Conley
1520 W. Center St., $28,000, Victoria A. Clark to Castlerock 2023, LLC
2915 E. Main St., $80,000, Michael D. and Brenda L. Bunch to Ryan Sadorus
3343 W. Ivywood Court, $208,000, Aaron Friend to Brenton Hanisch
4624 Redbud Court, $164,000, Christina L. Conley to Karla M. Rhodes and Marla K. Spears
3 Peggy Ann Drive, $72,000, Michael Peters to Joshua Chettiveettil
959 Curtis Ave., $15,900, Headlands Asset Management to Victor Popov
2701 Glasgow Road, $13,403, Sylvia O’Connor to Joanne and Darrel Parish
1039 W. Macon St., $10,500 (contract 2017), Andrew R. Hendrian to Shareika S. Jackson
3298 E. Dover Drive, $0, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, An Officer of the United States of America to Seth and Annette Kirkpatrick
2053 N. College St., $58,500, Rhonda L. Mitchell to Ebony and Darnell Burries
1490 W. Forest Ave., $90,000, Dena S. Norris and Martin E. Brown to Joshua Hawkins
253 N. Main St., $180,000, Macon County Development Group, LLC to Worapan Nijjarunkul
1605 N. 21st St., $60,000, Douglas E. Barding to Jimmy Huffman
4820 E. Cantrell St., $128,000, Tammy S. Punches to Susan M. Oldham
40 E. Carroll Drive, $105,000, Justin David and Tiffany Harrelson to Sherry Griffet
5039 Cundiff Court, $409,650, Jerry R. and Lily Jean Clifton Declaration of Trust Agreement dated Feb. 10, 2005
1063 N. Linden Ave., $30,000, Tamara Hoffman and John R. Marconi to Robert Jackson
15 Fairview Place, $61,000, Estate of Darlene Taylor aka W. Darlene Spangler, deceased to Christian Wilkey
3708 Sims Drive, $284,000. William Ryan and Megan D. Birt to Genolia A. Ridley
245 Dover Drive, $160,000, Jestin Thomas and Kayla Ingram to Megan Birt
1256 E. Dickenson Ave., $34,500, Deborah D. Smith to Six Investment, LLC
3509 Orchard Drive, $170,000, JAC Property Solutions, LLC & Built to Last Realty to Daniel Cunningham
1011 Arbor Trail, $195,000, Monty and Kendra Knapp to Gail P. Harris
3195 N. Grand Prix Drive, $340,000 (industrial building), Food Dog Holdings, LLC to Sterling Mgmt, LLC
690 Scovill Court, $179,900, Susan J. Hoem to Robert J. and Joann D. Davis
1455 N. Union St., $22,000, Hope Shalondrell Taylor to Six Investment, LLC
420 N. 35th St., $28,500, Bankuntied, N.A. to JW28, LLC
115 S. 20th St., $3,600, Matthew J. Frieden to Aaron M. Frieden
5 Crestview Drive, $68,000, The Modern Home Holdings, LLC to David and Kimberly Chaney
1108 W. Eldorado St., $747,649 (gas station), Sharda Hot Spot, LLC to Satinder Singh
3950 N. Arthur Court, $148,000, Brian K. and Shirley M. Elam to Suzanne M. Wilkerson Living Trust, dated Feb. 8, 2013
1935 W. Wood St., $134,900, Tyler Edward Owens and Elora Alexandra Agsten to Kassandra Jenkins
318 E. Christine Drive, $94,000, Kevin J. Hunsicker to P. Bruce Campbell
375 E. Mueller Court, $35,000 (land only), Theodore M. Powell to Decatur Management Services, LLC
3680 Tulane Drive, $259,900, Ryan Rankin to Dustan B. Smith
434 Woodside Trail, $26,000, Tonya L. Sanders to Sector 1, LLC
75 Maple Court, $14,212, Sharon Bradley to James Robert and Nichole Marie Pettyjohn II
1623 N. Morgan St., $3,000, Patricia Fester POA to Fannie Slaughter and Sonia Kinnon to Chiann and Tammie Lofton
2350 Du Claire Road, $430,000, Hickory Point Bank and Trust to CTLTC No: BBD4793
4713 E. Powers Blvd., $128,500, John M. Ritchhart to Michael J. and Satina M. Braswell
Argenta
285 E. Broadway St., $77,000, Demi Quick to Stacy E. Hayes
165 Prairie Lane, $390,000, Amy Jo Richards to Gary and Laura Birschbach
Maroa
4062 E. Washington Street Road, $3,960,550, John Oldweiler Living Trust to IOWA FLC, LLC
426 E. Madison St., $72,000, Carol A. Brumfield to Denise Miller
Mount Zion
1522 August Hill Place, $300,000, Duane E. and Kaye C. Beals to Robert L. Kostenski
Warrensburg
310 Southland Drive, $136,000, Jenna K. Davis to Sector 1, LLC
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.