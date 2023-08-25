Decatur

1730 E. Main St., $10,000, Kelly Parton to Beatriz A. Gomez and Juan Bornelas

85 Pennsylvania Drive, $162,500, Mariah Hartrich to Piraino Properties, LLC

2636 Forest Crest Road, $150,000, Kristopher D. Thompson to Joshua Frost and Cassandra A. Baggett

1751 E. Johns Ave., $21,000, Sarah Copple to Arsenal Property, LCC

3244 E. Oakwood Ave., $180,000, Shirley J. and Christina Lyn York to Joel C. Conley

1520 W. Center St., $28,000, Victoria A. Clark to Castlerock 2023, LLC

2915 E. Main St., $80,000, Michael D. and Brenda L. Bunch to Ryan Sadorus

3343 W. Ivywood Court, $208,000, Aaron Friend to Brenton Hanisch

4624 Redbud Court, $164,000, Christina L. Conley to Karla M. Rhodes and Marla K. Spears

3 Peggy Ann Drive, $72,000, Michael Peters to Joshua Chettiveettil

959 Curtis Ave., $15,900, Headlands Asset Management to Victor Popov

2701 Glasgow Road, $13,403, Sylvia O’Connor to Joanne and Darrel Parish

1039 W. Macon St., $10,500 (contract 2017), Andrew R. Hendrian to Shareika S. Jackson

3298 E. Dover Drive, $0, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, An Officer of the United States of America to Seth and Annette Kirkpatrick

2053 N. College St., $58,500, Rhonda L. Mitchell to Ebony and Darnell Burries

1490 W. Forest Ave., $90,000, Dena S. Norris and Martin E. Brown to Joshua Hawkins

253 N. Main St., $180,000, Macon County Development Group, LLC to Worapan Nijjarunkul

1605 N. 21st St., $60,000, Douglas E. Barding to Jimmy Huffman

4820 E. Cantrell St., $128,000, Tammy S. Punches to Susan M. Oldham

40 E. Carroll Drive, $105,000, Justin David and Tiffany Harrelson to Sherry Griffet

5039 Cundiff Court, $409,650, Jerry R. and Lily Jean Clifton Declaration of Trust Agreement dated Feb. 10, 2005

1063 N. Linden Ave., $30,000, Tamara Hoffman and John R. Marconi to Robert Jackson

15 Fairview Place, $61,000, Estate of Darlene Taylor aka W. Darlene Spangler, deceased to Christian Wilkey

3708 Sims Drive, $284,000. William Ryan and Megan D. Birt to Genolia A. Ridley

245 Dover Drive, $160,000, Jestin Thomas and Kayla Ingram to Megan Birt

1256 E. Dickenson Ave., $34,500, Deborah D. Smith to Six Investment, LLC

3509 Orchard Drive, $170,000, JAC Property Solutions, LLC & Built to Last Realty to Daniel Cunningham

1011 Arbor Trail, $195,000, Monty and Kendra Knapp to Gail P. Harris

3195 N. Grand Prix Drive, $340,000 (industrial building), Food Dog Holdings, LLC to Sterling Mgmt, LLC

690 Scovill Court, $179,900, Susan J. Hoem to Robert J. and Joann D. Davis

1455 N. Union St., $22,000, Hope Shalondrell Taylor to Six Investment, LLC

420 N. 35th St., $28,500, Bankuntied, N.A. to JW28, LLC

115 S. 20th St., $3,600, Matthew J. Frieden to Aaron M. Frieden

5 Crestview Drive, $68,000, The Modern Home Holdings, LLC to David and Kimberly Chaney

1108 W. Eldorado St., $747,649 (gas station), Sharda Hot Spot, LLC to Satinder Singh

3950 N. Arthur Court, $148,000, Brian K. and Shirley M. Elam to Suzanne M. Wilkerson Living Trust, dated Feb. 8, 2013

1935 W. Wood St., $134,900, Tyler Edward Owens and Elora Alexandra Agsten to Kassandra Jenkins

318 E. Christine Drive, $94,000, Kevin J. Hunsicker to P. Bruce Campbell

375 E. Mueller Court, $35,000 (land only), Theodore M. Powell to Decatur Management Services, LLC

3680 Tulane Drive, $259,900, Ryan Rankin to Dustan B. Smith

434 Woodside Trail, $26,000, Tonya L. Sanders to Sector 1, LLC

75 Maple Court, $14,212, Sharon Bradley to James Robert and Nichole Marie Pettyjohn II

1623 N. Morgan St., $3,000, Patricia Fester POA to Fannie Slaughter and Sonia Kinnon to Chiann and Tammie Lofton

2350 Du Claire Road, $430,000, Hickory Point Bank and Trust to CTLTC No: BBD4793

4713 E. Powers Blvd., $128,500, John M. Ritchhart to Michael J. and Satina M. Braswell

Argenta

285 E. Broadway St., $77,000, Demi Quick to Stacy E. Hayes

165 Prairie Lane, $390,000, Amy Jo Richards to Gary and Laura Birschbach

Maroa

4062 E. Washington Street Road, $3,960,550, John Oldweiler Living Trust to IOWA FLC, LLC

426 E. Madison St., $72,000, Carol A. Brumfield to Denise Miller

Mount Zion

1522 August Hill Place, $300,000, Duane E. and Kaye C. Beals to Robert L. Kostenski

Warrensburg

310 Southland Drive, $136,000, Jenna K. Davis to Sector 1, LLC

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.

