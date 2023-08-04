Decatur
1033 W. Aspen Trail, $179,977, Robert P. and Shirley M. Flannigan, Sr. c/o Robert P. Flannigan, Jr. to Walt and C. Jeannine Sheets
1135 N. Wilder Ave., $16,000, Carlos Porter to Benjamin Taylor
4653 Redbud Court, $195,000, Nancy F. McNamara to Paul D. and Charlotte Hubbard
367 S. 17th St., $13,500, Douglas and Sandra Miller to James David Beck
1822 W. Riverview Ave., $60,000, Jennifer S. Overfield to Carin Houser and Brandon Phillips
830 and 838 E. Decatur St., $1,500, Margie A. Bass, Independent Administrator for Estate of John Sanford Johnson to Jon Kindseth, representative of the City of Decatur
2610 E. Geddes Ave., $24,000, Darrell K. Nihiser, Jr., Terry A. Nihiser, Vicki S. Lynch, Pamela Koshinski and Shawn Avard to Bin Plaza, Inc.
2240 Forest Crest Drive, $395,000, Craig A. and Stacy L. Witts to Noah F. and Lisa Tipton, Joann Stanbery
2930 Wasson Way, $80,000, White Stable Property, LLC to Eric Allen
440 E. Kellar Lane, $15,400, Terrance Nelson to Marquet Newsome
931 S. Marlin Court, $235,000, Timothy and Michelle Bailey to Daniel Jurgens
2214 Rolling Creek Drive, $390,000, William T. and Ciara Kingerly to Cartus Financial Corporation
2214 Rolling Creek Drive, $385,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Zo Nun Sanga
1471 N. Ratan Ave., $35,000, Darrell Swisher to Julie G. Lavaire and Samuel A. Jacobo
376 Burtschi Court, $35,000, Donna Alger to Six Investment, LLC
1720 S. 34th Place, $98,000, Tyler Smith and Mikhala Sumption Brown to Tanner Falk
814 S. 21st St., $25,000, Tobias J. Stafford, Jr. to David T. Kirby, as Trustee for the David T. Kirby Trust dated May 8, 2014
460 S. McClellan St., $55,000, Tobias J. Stafford, Jr to the Gloria J. Kirby Trust Agreement dated May 8, 2014
69 Southland Drive, $40,000, Rebecca E. Griffin to Andrew and Ashley Burger
7179 W. Hill Road, $20,000, Jamie D. Fawley to Garcia R. Fuentes
1452 N. Edwards St., $10,000, Charles E. Smith to Prairie State Investments, LLC
18 Circle Drive, $75,000, Andrew Semelkat to BP Assets, LLC
2132 Hoyt Drive, $162,500, Sherry Winter to Heather Annette Steele
4 Montgomery Place, $250,000, Gretchen S. Karcher to Corey and Jennifer Walsh
1507 W. Division St., $23,000, Timothy M. and Amber Montgomery to Maria Urbina
1982 E. North St. and 437 N. 20th St., $25,000 (apartments – 2 units), Thomas and Nancy Bryson to Thomas Brown
10 Circle Drive, $40,000, Mary M.A. Haskell Trust to Jack E. Haskell, Jr
1213 E. Hickory St., $4,900, BCL Properties LLC, Series 5 to Natalie Lanuto
3331 E. Leafdale Ave., $145,000, Nichole Pettyjohn to Samuel Ward
2650 S. Franklin Street Road, $50,000, Merle G. Collingwood to QSE Holdings, LLC
4634 Hale Drive, $200,500, Matthew D. and Shara J. Schutter as Co-Trustees of the Matthew and Shara Schutter Trust dated Jan, 16, 2009 to Teresa Green
3405 E. Fulton Ave., $130,000, First Mid Wealth Management to Bryan A. Kickle
343 W. Grand Ave., $150,000 (commercial), Lou. R. Messervy to Ahmed Qidan
Forsyth
4767 Mission Drive, $218,000, Thong K. and Hieu Nguyen to Hithesh Eswar Jurakula and Pravallika Pothula
Macon
140 Cardinal Drive, $309,500, Ryan M. and Jamie L. Clark to Kyle and Laura Woolington
Maroa
102 Williams Way, $240,100, D. Lane and Karen J. Fredrickson to Evan Robert Maxwell
Mount Zion
1305 N. State Route 121, $175,000, Beth A. Hille to Kirkland Rentals LLC
Oakley
8657 Sheets Road, $10,000, David D. and Gina Ann Smith to Brad Ostrander
Oreana
5538 Chris Drive, $200,500, Avery G. and Kathleen Bundy to Michael Homelier
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.