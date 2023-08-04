Decatur

1033 W. Aspen Trail, $179,977, Robert P. and Shirley M. Flannigan, Sr. c/o Robert P. Flannigan, Jr. to Walt and C. Jeannine Sheets

1135 N. Wilder Ave., $16,000, Carlos Porter to Benjamin Taylor

4653 Redbud Court, $195,000, Nancy F. McNamara to Paul D. and Charlotte Hubbard

367 S. 17th St., $13,500, Douglas and Sandra Miller to James David Beck

1822 W. Riverview Ave., $60,000, Jennifer S. Overfield to Carin Houser and Brandon Phillips

830 and 838 E. Decatur St., $1,500, Margie A. Bass, Independent Administrator for Estate of John Sanford Johnson to Jon Kindseth, representative of the City of Decatur

2610 E. Geddes Ave., $24,000, Darrell K. Nihiser, Jr., Terry A. Nihiser, Vicki S. Lynch, Pamela Koshinski and Shawn Avard to Bin Plaza, Inc.

2240 Forest Crest Drive, $395,000, Craig A. and Stacy L. Witts to Noah F. and Lisa Tipton, Joann Stanbery

2930 Wasson Way, $80,000, White Stable Property, LLC to Eric Allen

440 E. Kellar Lane, $15,400, Terrance Nelson to Marquet Newsome

931 S. Marlin Court, $235,000, Timothy and Michelle Bailey to Daniel Jurgens

2214 Rolling Creek Drive, $390,000, William T. and Ciara Kingerly to Cartus Financial Corporation

2214 Rolling Creek Drive, $385,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Zo Nun Sanga

1471 N. Ratan Ave., $35,000, Darrell Swisher to Julie G. Lavaire and Samuel A. Jacobo

376 Burtschi Court, $35,000, Donna Alger to Six Investment, LLC

1720 S. 34th Place, $98,000, Tyler Smith and Mikhala Sumption Brown to Tanner Falk

814 S. 21st St., $25,000, Tobias J. Stafford, Jr. to David T. Kirby, as Trustee for the David T. Kirby Trust dated May 8, 2014

460 S. McClellan St., $55,000, Tobias J. Stafford, Jr to the Gloria J. Kirby Trust Agreement dated May 8, 2014

69 Southland Drive, $40,000, Rebecca E. Griffin to Andrew and Ashley Burger

7179 W. Hill Road, $20,000, Jamie D. Fawley to Garcia R. Fuentes

1452 N. Edwards St., $10,000, Charles E. Smith to Prairie State Investments, LLC

18 Circle Drive, $75,000, Andrew Semelkat to BP Assets, LLC

2132 Hoyt Drive, $162,500, Sherry Winter to Heather Annette Steele

4 Montgomery Place, $250,000, Gretchen S. Karcher to Corey and Jennifer Walsh

1507 W. Division St., $23,000, Timothy M. and Amber Montgomery to Maria Urbina

1982 E. North St. and 437 N. 20th St., $25,000 (apartments – 2 units), Thomas and Nancy Bryson to Thomas Brown

10 Circle Drive, $40,000, Mary M.A. Haskell Trust to Jack E. Haskell, Jr

1213 E. Hickory St., $4,900, BCL Properties LLC, Series 5 to Natalie Lanuto

3331 E. Leafdale Ave., $145,000, Nichole Pettyjohn to Samuel Ward

2650 S. Franklin Street Road, $50,000, Merle G. Collingwood to QSE Holdings, LLC

4634 Hale Drive, $200,500, Matthew D. and Shara J. Schutter as Co-Trustees of the Matthew and Shara Schutter Trust dated Jan, 16, 2009 to Teresa Green

3405 E. Fulton Ave., $130,000, First Mid Wealth Management to Bryan A. Kickle

343 W. Grand Ave., $150,000 (commercial), Lou. R. Messervy to Ahmed Qidan

Forsyth

4767 Mission Drive, $218,000, Thong K. and Hieu Nguyen to Hithesh Eswar Jurakula and Pravallika Pothula

Macon

140 Cardinal Drive, $309,500, Ryan M. and Jamie L. Clark to Kyle and Laura Woolington

Maroa

102 Williams Way, $240,100, D. Lane and Karen J. Fredrickson to Evan Robert Maxwell

Mount Zion

1305 N. State Route 121, $175,000, Beth A. Hille to Kirkland Rentals LLC

Oakley

8657 Sheets Road, $10,000, David D. and Gina Ann Smith to Brad Ostrander

Oreana

5538 Chris Drive, $200,500, Avery G. and Kathleen Bundy to Michael Homelier

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.