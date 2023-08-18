Decatur
549 N. Dunham Ave., $12,000, Joyce Seals Walker to DHC Properties, Cheryl Dampeer c/o Sharve Hampton Campbell
3 NE Carroll Drive, $133,500, James L. Forehand to Betty J. Blue
3323 W. Marshall Ave., $112,000, Betty L. Dunham to Todd B. Garner
3540 Honeytree Drive, $97,000, Leonel B. and Bertha S. Diaz to Reginald Garner
2365 E. Decatur St., $23,375, Gary and Gloria Allison to Project Securing Families 1, LLC
320 S. 17th St., $23,375, Gary and Gloria Allison to Project Securing Families 1, LLC
2131 W. Riverview Ave., $78,000, Ronald D. and Nelda F. McCoy to TS Properties, LLC
953 N. Wilder Ave., $61,500 (contract 2021), Maxover, LLC dba Promax Construction to Elizabeth Arbuckle and Jonas Jose Ortega Rivas
1661 E. Wood St., $10,000, Natalya Bennett to Paul Wright
4331 E. Lincoln Ave., $60,000, Estate of Robert O. Campbell, deceased to Shad L. Wilkinson
2880 Peru Road, $465,000, Robert Weiss to Matt and Britta Zucco
1644 E. Cleveland Ave., $49,900, Teaira Brown to Rachel Bakotic
90 Meadow Terrace Place, $53,000, Thomas Boils to Preferred Choice Properties, LLC
55 Barnes Drive, $90,000, Brian S. and April McLemore, Jr. to Andrew Hodge
395 Scovill Court, $177,000, Harold M. and Frances L. Simpson to S. Jill Laverty
459 Powers Lane, $0 (Neighborhood Revitalization), City of Decatur
548 E. Garfield Ave., $0 (Neighborhood Revitalization), City of Decatur
Argenta
293 E. Park St., $69,900, Monica Oldweiler to Ashley Nugent
Macon
110 S. Towson, $110,000, James W. Scott III to Austin Clark
Mount Zion
1305 Westside Drive, $265,000, Jacob P. Stewart and Kayla C. Riggs to Brock M. and Rebecca Marie Askew
225 Bell Court, $170,000, Eric and Samantha Gibbs to Macon Resources, Inc
Oreana
214 W. Plains Drive, $110,000, William D. Sloan, Jr. to Colten Stephens and Abbie Pigott
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.