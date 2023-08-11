Decatur
16 Dellwood Drive, $94,000, Cassandra Wallace to Phyllis A. Amos
2660 Pheasant Run, $165,000, Lynnette Walther to Enruque G. and Jinnifer S. Suansing
142 N. Merchant St., $275,000, Macon County Development Group, LLC to Forsyth Sweetgum, LLC
12 Homewood Fishing Club, $83,000, Phillip and Mary Jacobs to Kristina Emme and Gena Lewis
115 Southmoreland Place, $319,900, Gregory N. and Mary C. Elliott to Michael and Angela Ratcliff
852 S. Jasper St., $24,000, Tamara L. Shroyer to Bin Plaza, Inc.
3708 Ravina Park Road, $130,000, Cole Edward Klentworth and Courtney Rose Moritz to Raeburn Ann Yarnell
1450 Masters Lane, $130,000, Cara L. Gatchel to Gideon Williams
People are also reading…
1010 W. Lincoln Park Drive, $47,000, Addison Michael Behrends to Robb-Ling, Inc.
1515 S. 36th St., $42,100, David D. Bilbrey to Lincoln Land Trust 4075
1182 Wedgewood Court, $440,000, Robert F. and Michele L. Moody to Edwin G. AND Michelle M. Walker
1520 N. Summit Ave., $50,100, Brandon J. Atkins to Bach Investment Group, LLC
1220 W. Semor Drive, $115,751, Kelly J. Buzan to Don and Jill M. Rearden III
4712 Dogwood Court, $227,000, Justin Cunningham to Alex and Mariah Lynn Coffman
3724 E. Corman St., $105,000, Amy Eveland nka Amy Jenkins to Randy D. Merritt
1501 E. Eldorado St., $165,300, First Mid Bank & Trust by merger to Soy Capital Bank and Trust Company to Fares Alkabsh
1559 E. Eldorado St., $24,700 (land only), First Mid Bank & Trust by merger to Soy Capital Bank and Trust Company, as Trustee under the Provisions of a certain Trust Agreement dated the 15t day of July, 2008, known as Trust Number 8113 to Fares Alkabsh
245 Hickorywood Drive, $100,000, Scott B. Scribner to Construction and Property Investors, Inc.
3370 Redlich Drive, $125,500, Estate of Jan N. Patrick, deceased, c/o John Patrick, administrator to Dale Rogers
2430 N. Longwood Drive, $142,000, Jimmy Roppa to Shanteal Lewis
519 S. 19th St., $15,000, James Taylor to Jess Medellin
2140 E. Whitmer St., $55,000, RLR and SRR Trust dated Feb. 22, 2012 to Angel Roberto Fuentes
1641 E. Lawrence St., $20,000, BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to William Downer
1424 Huston Ave., $6,500, Carolyn Stone to Andrew Douglas Bond
2704 E. Garfield St., $38,400 (contract 2010), Nike Investment Corp., transferred to Edward Beasley, as Trustee, Trust No. 6453 to Christine E. Burrill
2701 E. Faries Parkway, $175,000, Parkway Church of the Nazarene, an Illinois Not-for-Profit Corporation to Faith Fellowship Christian Church, and Illinois Not-for-Profit Corporation
1358 Oak Drive, $45,000, North Oak Properties, LLC to Presidential Properties, LLC
2035 E. Cleveland Ave., $13,500, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Karmina Rental Properties, LLC
3347 E. Leafdale Ave., $110,000, Alejandro Estevez to Scott D. and Betty L. Olsen
2683 S. Forrest Green Drive, $237,000, David A. Springer to Ryan Hoffman
2991 N. Westlawn Ave., $475,000, Michael J. Fombelle to Jonathan and Ashley Offermann
1450 Frenchs Lane, $290,000, Jonathan and Ashley Offermann to Greg Logue and Julie Dearing
2704 E. Garfield Ave., $40,000, Christine E. Burrill to Pablo Montero Giron
2826 Marcella Drive, $103,897, Jessica Hearn to Latoyia Brewer
523 N. Virginia Ave., $64,900, Kevin Woodruff to Blaine Stewart
3444 E. Fulton Ave., $40,000, Nancy Jeanne Bodkin to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
4535 Williamsburg Drive, $269,900, Robert W. and Beverly A. Lasater to Linda L. White
39 Montgomery Place, $230,000, Gary F. Geisler to Cynthia Deadrick and Mark Wolfer
511 W. Buckingham Drive, $135,000, Estate of Antia K. Lydick, deceased to Madison M. Snow
320 S. Gravel Pit Road, $285,000, Lawrence J. Papa to Bret K. Patton
2924 E. Wallace St., $31,000, Virginia Brocksmith or William Brocksmith, Trustees of the William and Virginia Brocksmith Trust dated Aug. 12, 2003 to James Banning
2294 E. Johns Ave., $60,000, Donna Phillips, Executor of the Estate of Richard Dean Blancett deceased to Pyrex Vision LLC
432 E. Kenwood Ave., $64,000, Marilyn J. Barnett to Keith L. Chapman
2957 Oakmont Drive, $325,179, NAF Cash, LLC to Benedict Martinka
1732 Oakmont Drive, $240,000, Barbara A. Deemer to Timothy A. Ellison
3810 Constant View, $135,000, Estate of John Gardener, deceased to Bruce P. Washburn
16 Dellwood Drive, $94,000, Cassandra Wallace to Phyllis A. Amos
65 Eastmoreland Drive, $125,000, Robert A. Pittenger to Muchael Shewmaker
3204 N. Oakland Ave., $165,000, Dirk C. Hanson to Matthew Howell
3122 Fair Oaks Drive, $125,000, Jeffry D. Merritt, as Successor Trustee of Revocable Trust Agreement dated Oct. 10, 1989 to Carl D. Clark
4655 E. Fitzgerald Road, $262,500, Marion F. Fox and Sadie R. Fox Declaration of Trust dated Sept. 23, 1987, amended by the fourth Amendment to Declaration of Trust, dated Sept. 2, 2015 to Samuel W. House
640 Davis Court, $200,000, Annette Russo, as Successor Trustee under the Lenore S. Sloan Revocable Trust dated March 26, 1999 to Scott Dale Smith
Dalton City
5170 Goodwin Court, $175,000 (land only), Lavelle Hunt to William Tuttle
Forsyth
20 Lantern Lane, $162,500, Joseph Lynn Currie to Kevin Fry
433 S. Smith St., $115,000, David Wadderkrug to Andrew R. Hendrian
869 N. Oakland Ave., $340,000, Naci Akylikiz to Jim Johnson
1120 Weaver Road, $135,000, Land Trust No. 4811 to Steven K. Jackson
Macon
101 Cardinal Drive, $435,000, Gary W. Moser to Hayden Sholtis
Maroa
11425 Country Garden Lane, $512,500, David E. Falk to Jeffrey G. Horve
Mount Zion
1005 Douglas Drive, $130,000, Christina Entler to Robert Jones
330 Secretariat Place, $350,000, Cheryl Sappington to Michael and Sarah Youngquist
Niantic
504 Debby Drive, $206,000, Robert Dale White to Mary Ann Todd
310 S. Main St., $137,000, Laura Procarione to Cassidy Correa
Warrensburg
377 E. Warren St., $60,000, Robert Ray Huddleston to Wm. David and Cheryl Hardy
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.