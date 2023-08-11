Decatur

16 Dellwood Drive, $94,000, Cassandra Wallace to Phyllis A. Amos

2660 Pheasant Run, $165,000, Lynnette Walther to Enruque G. and Jinnifer S. Suansing

142 N. Merchant St., $275,000, Macon County Development Group, LLC to Forsyth Sweetgum, LLC

12 Homewood Fishing Club, $83,000, Phillip and Mary Jacobs to Kristina Emme and Gena Lewis

115 Southmoreland Place, $319,900, Gregory N. and Mary C. Elliott to Michael and Angela Ratcliff

852 S. Jasper St., $24,000, Tamara L. Shroyer to Bin Plaza, Inc.

3708 Ravina Park Road, $130,000, Cole Edward Klentworth and Courtney Rose Moritz to Raeburn Ann Yarnell

1450 Masters Lane, $130,000, Cara L. Gatchel to Gideon Williams

1010 W. Lincoln Park Drive, $47,000, Addison Michael Behrends to Robb-Ling, Inc.

1515 S. 36th St., $42,100, David D. Bilbrey to Lincoln Land Trust 4075

1182 Wedgewood Court, $440,000, Robert F. and Michele L. Moody to Edwin G. AND Michelle M. Walker

1520 N. Summit Ave., $50,100, Brandon J. Atkins to Bach Investment Group, LLC

1220 W. Semor Drive, $115,751, Kelly J. Buzan to Don and Jill M. Rearden III

4712 Dogwood Court, $227,000, Justin Cunningham to Alex and Mariah Lynn Coffman

3724 E. Corman St., $105,000, Amy Eveland nka Amy Jenkins to Randy D. Merritt

1501 E. Eldorado St., $165,300, First Mid Bank & Trust by merger to Soy Capital Bank and Trust Company to Fares Alkabsh

1559 E. Eldorado St., $24,700 (land only), First Mid Bank & Trust by merger to Soy Capital Bank and Trust Company, as Trustee under the Provisions of a certain Trust Agreement dated the 15t day of July, 2008, known as Trust Number 8113 to Fares Alkabsh

245 Hickorywood Drive, $100,000, Scott B. Scribner to Construction and Property Investors, Inc.

3370 Redlich Drive, $125,500, Estate of Jan N. Patrick, deceased, c/o John Patrick, administrator to Dale Rogers

2430 N. Longwood Drive, $142,000, Jimmy Roppa to Shanteal Lewis

519 S. 19th St., $15,000, James Taylor to Jess Medellin

2140 E. Whitmer St., $55,000, RLR and SRR Trust dated Feb. 22, 2012 to Angel Roberto Fuentes

1641 E. Lawrence St., $20,000, BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to William Downer

1424 Huston Ave., $6,500, Carolyn Stone to Andrew Douglas Bond

2704 E. Garfield St., $38,400 (contract 2010), Nike Investment Corp., transferred to Edward Beasley, as Trustee, Trust No. 6453 to Christine E. Burrill

2701 E. Faries Parkway, $175,000, Parkway Church of the Nazarene, an Illinois Not-for-Profit Corporation to Faith Fellowship Christian Church, and Illinois Not-for-Profit Corporation

1358 Oak Drive, $45,000, North Oak Properties, LLC to Presidential Properties, LLC

2035 E. Cleveland Ave., $13,500, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Karmina Rental Properties, LLC

3347 E. Leafdale Ave., $110,000, Alejandro Estevez to Scott D. and Betty L. Olsen

2683 S. Forrest Green Drive, $237,000, David A. Springer to Ryan Hoffman

2991 N. Westlawn Ave., $475,000, Michael J. Fombelle to Jonathan and Ashley Offermann

1450 Frenchs Lane, $290,000, Jonathan and Ashley Offermann to Greg Logue and Julie Dearing

2704 E. Garfield Ave., $40,000, Christine E. Burrill to Pablo Montero Giron

2826 Marcella Drive, $103,897, Jessica Hearn to Latoyia Brewer

523 N. Virginia Ave., $64,900, Kevin Woodruff to Blaine Stewart

3444 E. Fulton Ave., $40,000, Nancy Jeanne Bodkin to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

4535 Williamsburg Drive, $269,900, Robert W. and Beverly A. Lasater to Linda L. White

39 Montgomery Place, $230,000, Gary F. Geisler to Cynthia Deadrick and Mark Wolfer

511 W. Buckingham Drive, $135,000, Estate of Antia K. Lydick, deceased to Madison M. Snow

320 S. Gravel Pit Road, $285,000, Lawrence J. Papa to Bret K. Patton

2924 E. Wallace St., $31,000, Virginia Brocksmith or William Brocksmith, Trustees of the William and Virginia Brocksmith Trust dated Aug. 12, 2003 to James Banning

2294 E. Johns Ave., $60,000, Donna Phillips, Executor of the Estate of Richard Dean Blancett deceased to Pyrex Vision LLC

432 E. Kenwood Ave., $64,000, Marilyn J. Barnett to Keith L. Chapman

2957 Oakmont Drive, $325,179, NAF Cash, LLC to Benedict Martinka

1732 Oakmont Drive, $240,000, Barbara A. Deemer to Timothy A. Ellison

3810 Constant View, $135,000, Estate of John Gardener, deceased to Bruce P. Washburn

65 Eastmoreland Drive, $125,000, Robert A. Pittenger to Muchael Shewmaker

3204 N. Oakland Ave., $165,000, Dirk C. Hanson to Matthew Howell

3122 Fair Oaks Drive, $125,000, Jeffry D. Merritt, as Successor Trustee of Revocable Trust Agreement dated Oct. 10, 1989 to Carl D. Clark

4655 E. Fitzgerald Road, $262,500, Marion F. Fox and Sadie R. Fox Declaration of Trust dated Sept. 23, 1987, amended by the fourth Amendment to Declaration of Trust, dated Sept. 2, 2015 to Samuel W. House

640 Davis Court, $200,000, Annette Russo, as Successor Trustee under the Lenore S. Sloan Revocable Trust dated March 26, 1999 to Scott Dale Smith

Dalton City

5170 Goodwin Court, $175,000 (land only), Lavelle Hunt to William Tuttle

Forsyth

20 Lantern Lane, $162,500, Joseph Lynn Currie to Kevin Fry

433 S. Smith St., $115,000, David Wadderkrug to Andrew R. Hendrian

869 N. Oakland Ave., $340,000, Naci Akylikiz to Jim Johnson

1120 Weaver Road, $135,000, Land Trust No. 4811 to Steven K. Jackson

Macon

101 Cardinal Drive, $435,000, Gary W. Moser to Hayden Sholtis

Maroa

11425 Country Garden Lane, $512,500, David E. Falk to Jeffrey G. Horve

Mount Zion

1005 Douglas Drive, $130,000, Christina Entler to Robert Jones

330 Secretariat Place, $350,000, Cheryl Sappington to Michael and Sarah Youngquist

Niantic

504 Debby Drive, $206,000, Robert Dale White to Mary Ann Todd

310 S. Main St., $137,000, Laura Procarione to Cassidy Correa

Warrensburg

377 E. Warren St., $60,000, Robert Ray Huddleston to Wm. David and Cheryl Hardy

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.