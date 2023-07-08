DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife, who's 66, walks two miles every morning at a moderate pace. I'm 75 and ride an exercise bike at a moderate speed for 10 minutes per day. Which is more beneficial for overall health?

-- A.

A: I'm going to say your wife's regimen is the more beneficial. The primary way to look at exercise benefit is by how much exercise you do, and that means how much time you spend exercising and how intensely you work out. However, there is more benefit to exercising a certain amount at a higher intensity. For example, speed-walking two miles gives you a bit more benefit than walking at a regular pace.

There is a standard compendium of an almost unbelievable number of exercise activities and how intense they are, available at tinyurl.com/exercisecompendium. Intensity is rated on the scale of metabolic equivalents (METs): the higher the MET, the more intense the exercise. On the scale, a moderate exercise bike is 6 METs, while moderate walking is 3.5 METs. You exercise for 1/6 of an hour at 6 METs, so you get 1 MET-hour a day. She exercises at 3.5 METs for about 40 minutes, so she gets about 2.3 MET-hours a day.

In my opinion, the longer length of time she is exercising outweighs the benefit you get by exercising at a higher intensity in terms of overall health. Both of these are a lot better than no exercise at all, and I strongly recommend doing the exercise you like.

If you were to exercise 30 minutes a day, you would have both more MET-hours and a higher intensity.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I take a lot of medication and have for a very long time. I either don't dream or can't remember my dreams. Could all of these medications be causing me not to dream, or maybe not being able to remember my dreams? Could this be dementia or Alzheimer's?

-- D.I.

A: In most cases, there is nothing neurologically wrong with people who can't recall their dreams. However, there are a few concerns worth considering. The first is medication, as you correctly stated. Some medicines, including some anti-depression medicines (SSRIs, such as fluoxetine or citalopram, and some actual sleep medicines, even the over-the-counter ones like diphenhydramine) suppress dream sleep. Medical conditions like sleep apnea can interfere with some people's dream sleep, while others may notice nightmares. Depression itself can cause lack of dreaming. You should discuss any symptoms of these conditions you may have with your doctor.

It's often said that people who worry they are developing dementia are at lower risk to do so, since a loss of awareness of what is happening occurs early on in Alzheimer's and dementia. This is somewhat reassuring, but isn't always true, especially early on in dementia. There are some simple screening tools for dementia that your regular doctor can do, but a neurologist who specializes in memory disorders is the expert on making the diagnosis. Nevertheless, loss of dreams is not a common presenting symptom of any kind of dementia, in my experience. Recent evidence points to vivid or unpleasant dreams being a risk factor in developing dementia.

DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently wrote a column on taking high blood pressure medications later in the evening, specifically near bedtime. It is my understanding that some people's blood pressure will drop so low in this situation the perfusion pressure to the optic nerve will be insufficient. This can lead to glaucomalike atrophy of the nerve, potentially leading to loss of function.

If one is best served with late-evening high blood pressure medications, then it seems careful follow up to determine if loss of optic nerve is occurring should be recommended.

-- K.S.

A: You are correct that dropping the blood pressure too quickly can limit blood flow to the brain, and the retina is in fact brain tissue, with the same potential for injury. However, the medicines for high blood pressure in common use now do not suddenly drop blood pressure to the point where there is a risk of damage to the tissues. The brain has a very highly developed ability to maintain blood flow across a wide range of blood pressures. Importantly, the trial that has provided evidence to nighttime blood pressure medicine showed a decrease in stroke risk by half. Although the optic nerve itself was not evaluated in the study, the better control of high blood pressure outweighs any potential risk of too-low blood pressure. Regular eye exams in a person with high blood pressure are recommended no matter what.