HANCEVILLE, Alabama — Tiny houses aren't a trend in Hanceville yet. But with affordable real estate, a large community college, and an amenable local government, they one day could be.

Earlier this year, the Hanceville City Council adopted a new zoning ordinance aimed at addressing a potential increase in local interest in tiny homes. Like most places, the city's previous zoning code didn't have anything to say about the diminutive dwellings that've become photogenic media fodder across TV shows and social media, leaving city leaders to ponder how tiny house development might affect existing homeowners.

"What was very important to everybody was that we were not going to allow those homes to be shoved up against an existing R-1 type of zoning," mayor Kenneth Nail explained, adding that the council largely agrees that tiny houses — if done the right way — can enrich the city. "We were thinking more in terms of encouraging that kind of development as a little pocket community here or there, probably next to some apartments or something along those lines."

Under the new ordinance, the city has added a new "T-1" residential tiny home designation to its zoning code. In approving the measure, the council didn't convert any current city property over to the new designation; in fact, there's no residential property anywhere in the city that's yet been placed in the T-1 category.

In order for that to happen, a property owner would have to petition the city first, requesting that land already zoned under one of the city's existing zoning codes be switched over to the new T-1 tiny home designation.

"We just created a new zoning so that we have that process in place," said Nail. "It'll have to be taken into account whenever a developer does come forward and says, "Hey, I'd like to have this property considered.'

"Any proposed rezoning would have to follow guidelines, including public hearings, for the zoning to be changed to T-1," he added. "It will give the public a chance to put their two cents in, with no concern that anyone's keeping secrets or doing behind-the-scenes type deals. The ordinance is designed so that the planning commission and the council would receive people's input. The planning commission and council both would each have to hold a public hearing, in that order, before the council would even consider a zoning change."

If tiny homes eventually do become a common sight in Hanceville, they likely won't be found in well-established, contiguous residential neighborhoods. "We tried," said Nail, "to develop the ordinance in such a way as to not allow people to just bring in, say, a storage shed and live in it.

"My concern," he added, "was also that you don't want to take a traditional R-1 zoned neighborhood that has been here a long time and has an established character, with residents who feel they should know what to expect in their neighborhood, and start putting tiny homes in right next door. Under this ordinance, I don't think you'd ever see that happen in Hanceville."