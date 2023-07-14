How your child reacts to your pet's death will depend on their age and developmental level. When children display emotions like sadness, it's important to validate them.

It's natural to want to protect your child from unpleasant emotions. But letting children experience them helps them build coping skills for the future.

Here's what you can do to help your child deal with the loss of a pet.

Explain your own sadness

If your emotion isn't obvious, this may confuse your child. It's OK to let them see you cry. Keep in mind, though, that not all children — whatever their age — express their grief through sadness. Anger is also a common way to express grief. Understanding this is important so you can help them learn to work through it.

Remember, grief-related emotions can come and go, sometimes without warning. It may take longer than you thought for your child to get through this period. Be sure to let your pediatrician know if your child is having more serious symptoms such as sleep disturbances, anxiety or depression.

Be prepared for questions

Children may ask about death and what happens after we die. While the specifics of your answer will depend on your family's beliefs, this is a sign your child wants to talk about it. If they don't bring up questions, especially when you've given them opportunities, it's possible your child might not want to discuss it. Follow their lead.

Create some type of small memorial or ritual

This can really help your child with the process of saying goodbye after the loss of a pet. The memorial could involve scattering ashes, creating a memorial collage or planting a tree in the pet's memory. Your child might find this uncomfortable, so try suggesting it gently and follow their wishes.

How to talk with your child about a pet's death: advice by age

What your child understands about death will depend on their age. Here's what you can expect, along with age-appropriate books to help your child understand and cope with losing your family's pet.