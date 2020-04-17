You are the owner of this article.
5 questions with ... Clay Gerhard, director of operations for the Decatur Park District
5 questions with ... Clay Gerhard, director of operations for the Decatur Park District

Name: Clay Gerhard

Occupation: Director of operations for the Decatur Park District

Age: 38

City of residence: Decatur

As director of operations, you get to see the dimensions behind all Decatur Park District projects. What does it feel like seeing a project go from blueprints to a finished project?

One of the best parts of my job is seeing a project progress from an early "what if" idea all the way to a finished product. There’s often six months to a year of planning and design work that has to be completed before you can bid a project and gather the necessary approvals, and all of this has to occur before construction can begin. A lot of time and thought goes into the process before a shovel ever goes in the ground, and I’m not sure most people realize this. Sometimes, the actual construction process is easier than the planning and design phase. My biggest thrill is standing back and watching people enjoy a facility once it’s complete.

How did you get to be the director of operations for the Decatur Park District? What are some rewarding aspects of your job?

I’ve actually been part of the Decatur Park District for about 17 years, working in the past on both the recreation side of the house and now the parks side. When the director of operations position came open, I jumped at the opportunity to return to my roots. When I started in this position in January 2019, we were in the final stages of construction of the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater and the pools at the Splash Cove Aquatics facility was just beginning to come out of the ground.

Probably the most rewarding aspect of my job is working with the amazing staff we have at the Decatur Park District. When you look at the breadth of what we do, from operating an airport to running a zoo, along with all our park and recreation facilities, it takes a whole team of people with different backgrounds and talents to keep the gears turning. 

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting a lot of organizations and businesses. How has the park district had to adapt to these unforeseen circumstances?

The pandemic has definitely presented a lot of challenges to the Decatur Park District, as many of our spring programs have been cancelled and our facilities have not reopened from the winter. We are taking things one week at a time as we receive new guidance from the governor and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Our staff is meeting remotely on a regular basis to discuss the preparations needed to open our facilities when we are allowed to. People may not realize that only one-third of our revenue comes from property taxes; the remaining two-thirds comes from facilities and fees. Currently none of that revenue is being collected because of facility closures and the lack of spring sports and recreation programs.

What has been your favorite project to be a part of while with the park district?

It’s difficult to just pick one project. Both the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater and the train extension at Scovill Zoo were exciting projects to be a part of for me. Every night that I was at the amphitheater last season was an adrenaline rush. It was incredible to see not only the people from our community come out to enjoy it, but also to meet the many who traveled from other places to be here. The Decatur Park District has provided a fun and safe atmosphere that can be enjoyed right here in our Decatur community. The amphitheater was amazing, but the new train extension going from Scovill Zoo to the Children’s Museum was an awesome project for kids and families. I remember the first time my kids were able to take a train ride across the new bridge - their eyes were wide and they were thrilled to be “up high” and to see the lake and all they could see across the water. It’s a unique spot that showcases a lot of what our community has to offer and what a blessing that the Howard G. Buffett Foundation bestowed upon our community.

What are some things you and your family enjoy like to do around the area?

My four kids are involved in school and community sports, so our family often visits our park district facilities during our family time. The kids really enjoy the Midstate soccer program and baseball, so we’re regularly at the soccer complex or one of the baseball fields to get some extra practice time in when it’s allowed. Seeing the animals at the Scovill Zoo and playing mini golf at Overlook Adventure Park are some of their favorite things to do, especially when school is out and the weather is warm. Of course, they can’t wait to be able to add a water park to their list. We also really enjoy getting a weekend away when we can to go camping and disconnect from technology.

