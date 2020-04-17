5 questions with ... Clay Gerhard, director of operations for the Decatur Park District

Probably the most rewarding aspect of my job is working with the amazing staff we have at the Decatur Park District. When you look at the breadth of what we do, from operating an airport to running a zoo, along with all our park and recreation facilities, it takes a whole team of people with different backgrounds and talents to keep the gears turning.

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting a lot of organizations and businesses. How has the park district had to adapt to these unforeseen circumstances?

The pandemic has definitely presented a lot of challenges to the Decatur Park District, as many of our spring programs have been cancelled and our facilities have not reopened from the winter. We are taking things one week at a time as we receive new guidance from the governor and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Our staff is meeting remotely on a regular basis to discuss the preparations needed to open our facilities when we are allowed to. People may not realize that only one-third of our revenue comes from property taxes; the remaining two-thirds comes from facilities and fees. Currently none of that revenue is being collected because of facility closures and the lack of spring sports and recreation programs.

What has been your favorite project to be a part of while with the park district?