9/11 Remembrance Ride set for Friday in Decatur
FORSYTH —Coziahr Harley-Davidson will host its 5th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ride in honor of the men and women lost in the Sept. 11 attacks.

The ride will leave Coziahr Harley-Davidson, 150 W. Marion Ave. in Forsyth, at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, and will travel, with an escort of local first responders to the Lake Decatur 9/11 Memorial.

At the lake there will be a short message and a prayer. The public is encouraged to attend.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: 9/11 historical clippings

