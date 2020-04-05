A look at Decatur-area school reunions planned
A look at Decatur-area school reunions planned

Stephen Decatur High School Class of 1970 reunion will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18 and 19. 

Events include an informal reception Friday at the Beach House and a dinner with music on Saturday at Hickory Point Golf Club Banquet Room. 

For information, visit classreport.org/usa/il/decatur/sdhs/1970 or email SHDS1970@gmail.com

***

Eisenhower High School Class of 1975 reunion will be 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Beach House. 

Cost is $40 or two for $75. 

For information call Dan Walker at (217) 358-2639 or follow Eisenhower High on Facebook. 

