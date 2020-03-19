‘Abuse doesn’t stop in times of pandemic.’ Domestic violence advocates trying to serve survivors during coronavirus pandemic

She said the hotline has fielded more calls as the pandemic has escalated. Typically, calls average about 60 a day toward the beginning of the month and trend upward to about 90 a day in the final days of a month. But calls have already spiked to 90 a day, Pyron said.

Daily activities like going to work, taking kids to school and other normal outings often are used in safety planning -- methods used to keep survivors safe and away from abusers, she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Recognizing that, Pyron said, social service providers are working with their clients to come up with alternatives for keeping safe when they have to stay home with the person who poses the greatest risk. Love-Patterson said that can mean a signal to a neighbor, like a porch light, or a code word on the phone.

The offices of the state’s hotline remain open, as do other 24/7 domestic violence hotlines, but there are plans in the works to keep the state’s line running even if those who answer the calls must do so from home, Pyron said. And, where in-person services have had to close due to the pandemic, alternatives are available online or by phone, even if that is not ideal.