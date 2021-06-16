 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amish Country Tractor Cruise to return after two-year break

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A glimpse of the 2019 Arthur Fireworks display.

ARTHUR — After a two year break — one because of Mother Nature and the other because of the COVID-19 pandemic — the Amish Country Tractor Cruise is set to hit the road on Saturday, June 19.

“People are ready to get out and have something to do,” said Cruise Director Jim Fleming. “So far, we have participants coming from Mississippi and West Virginia.”

Registration for the 36-mile cruise will begin at 6 a.m. at Yoder’s Kitchen in Arthur. It will depart at 8:30 a.m. There will be a 10 a.m. rest stop at Wind Swept Farms west of Arthur and lunch will be served at Heritage Family Farms northeast of Arthur. The cruise is expected to return to Arthur by 2:30 p.m.

Funds raised from the cruise will go toward scholarships to agriculture students at Arthur-Lovington- Atwood-Hammond High School.

For more information contact Jim Fleming at 217-791-1026 or by email at fbjf1964@consolidated.net.

'The result of runoff': Our series on Central Illinois farming

Illinois has some of the most valuable soil on earth. Fertilizers keep yields high. Now farmers are playing a crucial role in making sure our water remains safe. A look at our three-part series: "The result of runoff: What's being done to keep our water clean."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sore throat, headache and runny nose linked to Delta variant of Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News