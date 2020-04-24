And the answer to this week's photo quiz is ...

Scroll down for the answer ...
PHOTOS: Recognize these musicians? Decatur-area bands through the years 🎵
And the answer is ...
Selfies: The face masks of Central Illinois
Scott May
Ryan Bliss
Rhonda Houk
Rhiannon Rowland
Renuka Rsr
Renee Chee Metternick
Randy Wahls
Randi Meyer
Peggy Stiles
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peg Schad
Pamela Martin
Pam Burress
Molly Krause
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Mary Huff Moser
Katie Harness
Jordon Hanshew
Jim Walters
Heather J. Hardman
Glennda Knauer
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Brittany Brackney
Barbara Leigh
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Amy Garry
Allie Adair
Alex Juarez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!