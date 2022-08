DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Jacoby, Jr., of Decatur, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Mr. Jacoby and Marsha Butt were married on Aug. 18, 1962, in Decatur. He was a teacher and principal at Warrensburg-Latham High School. Both are retired, having been owners of General Fence Company.

They are the parents of Jon (Brian) Jacoby, Decatur; Jacque (Jim) Mathews, Forsyth; and Joanne (Alex) Moskovic, Vernon Hills. They have six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.