ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Bill Schoeneberg, 50th

DECATUR — Mr. Bill and Mrs. Brenda Schoeneberg will be celebrating their 50 th wedding anniversary with a dinner celebration.

Bill Schoeneberg and Brenda Colclasure were married on June 12, 1971 at East Park Baptist Church. He is an Army veteran and retired from the Decatur Post Office and ADM. She is retired from Ameren.