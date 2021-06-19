ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Bill Schoeneberg, 50th

Lynda Margerum
DECATUR — Mr. Bill and Mrs. Brenda Schoeneberg will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a dinner celebration.
Bill Schoeneberg and Brenda Colclasure were married on June 12, 1971 at East Park Baptist Church. He is an Army veteran and retired from the Decatur Post Office and ADM. She is retired from Ameren.
They are the parents of Brad Schoeneberg and Melanie Brink. They have five grandchildren.
