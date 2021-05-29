ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Oakleaf, 60th

DECATUR — Bruce and Wanda Oakleaf will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Bruce Oakleaf and Wanda Schofield were married June 4, 1961 in Decatur. He is a veteran of the Navy, and was a crew member of a submarine while JFK was President. He is retired from Caterpillar as a tool designer. She is a Dancer of Polynesian and Mid-Eastern belly- dancing and does it here locally in Decatur.
They are the parents of Brenda (Dion) Gain of Ogden, Utah; Kathy Oakleaf and Kenneth Oakleaf of Decatur and they have one granddaughter.
