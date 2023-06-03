DECATUR — Charles and Cathy Force will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.
Charles E. Force and Cathy E. Brown were married on June 8, 1973 at the First Presbyterian Church in Decatur. He is retired from Eisenhower High School as a math teacher. She is a retired Decatur Public School elementary teacher.
They are the proud parents of Andrew (Morgan) Force, Julie (Nikhil) Mirakhur. They have three grandchildren.
