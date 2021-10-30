 Skip to main content
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Corwin Bruce White, 50th

ARGENTA — Mr. Corwin Bruce and Mrs. Linda Kaye White will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family gathering on Saturday, Nov. 13. Cards may be sent to 453 W. Elm St., Argenta, IL 62501.

Corwin Bruce White and Linda Kaye Whisnant were married on Nov. 13, 1971 at the Argenta Presbyterian Church. He is retired from Caterpillar and she is a homemaker.

They are the proud parents of Cory, Scott, Shannon and Shawna. They have 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

