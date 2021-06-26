ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Davey Lee, 70th

DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Davey Lee of Decatur will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later date. Cards may be sent to 1815 S. 34th Place, Decatur, IL 62521.

Mr. Lee and Dorothy Carty were married July 5, 1951, in El Paso, Texas. He is an Army veteran and is retired from Archer Daniels Midland Co. She worked for Sears and Adolf Meyer Mental Health Center.

They are the proud parents of John Lee, deceased; Jim Lee, Mary Rohman and Patricia Banks of Decatur. They have six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

