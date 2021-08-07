 Skip to main content
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. David West, 50th

DECATUR — David and Jill West will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open reception on Sunday, Sept. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harristown Township Hall, 190 N. Meridian St., Harristown, IL, 62537.

David West and Jill Thompson were married on Aug. 8, 1971 at the Prairie Avenue Christian Church in Decatur. He is a retired Machinist and Truck Driver. She is a retired Long Term Care Administrator and Nurse.

They are the proud parents of Kelli (Scott) Larsen of Frankfort and Kevin (Heather) West of Cincinnati, Ohio. They have three grandchildren.

