ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Delmar L. Klebe, 60th

DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Delmar L. Klebe of Decatur will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a trip to Laughlin, Nevada.
Delmar and Nancy Jackson were married Oct. 7, 1962 at St. John’s Lutheran Church here in Decatur. Delmar retired from the Illinois Power Company after 40 years and Nancy retired from Archer Daniels Midland Company after 23 years.
They are the proud parents of Jeff (Kelbe), of Decatur; and Tom (Darla) Klebe, of Mount Zion. They have four grandchildren.
