ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Heinz, 50th

OREANA — Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Heinz will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a dinner with family and friends.

Dennis Heinz and Sharon Nofftz were married on June 19, 1971 at St. Joseph’s Church in Pesotum, Illinois. He is an Air Force veteran and retired from Caterpillar. She is a homemaker.

They are the parents of Toshia Solano, David (Stefani) Heinz, and Tiffany Edwards. They have five grandchildren and one deceased grandchild. They also have eight grand-dogs.

